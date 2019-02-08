The 8th Annual Charlotte Harbor Chili Challenge, Blues, & Beer Festival was held on Saturday, Jan. 26 at Laishley Park. Hundreds showed up to sample various flavors of chili and different beers from small breweries not always readily available in the area. Blues music filled the air during the festival.
featured
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.