Up north, Easter means bunnies, crocuses, robins and reprieve from winter. Here, it’s bunnies, pollen, mockingbirds and reprieve from long restaurant waits.
According to local Realtor Becky Borci, “When Easter is in March, people won’t go home early for Easter; they’ll stay until the end of March. When Easter falls in April, people go home right before.”
In other words, everybody should be leaving by now. Restaurants have had just enough time to take last reservations for glazed ham dinners.
Moonstruck at Nino’s
Just like in the movies.
William and Rosalie Levi were working at Bear Stearns when Will happened to step into an elevator she was riding. We won’t say he was thunderstruck at the very sight of her, but he did upend Rosalie’s lunch all over an expensive silk dress.
“Geez, let me get it cleaned for you!” he offered.
“No, you can take me out to dinner,” she fired back.
“That was the most expensive dinner I’ve ever had, and she’s still the love of my life,” he said.
Over that dinner, the two financiers chuckled when they discovered their families owned Italian bakeries on opposite sides of Brooklyn. Seems they’d both come from generations of bakers with roots in Naples and Sicily.
In those days before the economic debacle, neither of them much liked what they saw happening on Wall Street. So, when they married and nepotism prohibitions decreed that one had to quit, they both did, to pursue work they loved.
Their future in bread making was nearly as romantic as the magical bakery in 1987’s “Moonstruck,” which was, in fact, filmed in Rosalie’s cousin’s bakery.
When the retired couple bought Nino’s Bakery in Port Charlotte, their love story just got bigger and better. The business kept on growing, like out-of-control dough.
Nino’s has evolved from a tiny wholesale storefront into a restaurant on Punta Gorda’s Cooper Street extension.
Nino’s Bakery & Restaurant now has everything from bakery to breakfast, lunch and dinner, plus an intimate club for comedy, music and karaoke every Wednesday and Friday.
“This is a labor of love,” Will said. “We’ve worked together and been married for 31 years, had four beautiful children, and it’s been a wonderful ride.”
And one tradition returns every spring: Easter egg bread, a Neapolitan specialty that embodies the season and, in a way, the Levi family.
Like chicks and the Easter Bunny, Easter eggs represent rebirth and fertility.
To make the bread, Italian sweet dough is gently braided around pastel eggs, in a wreath, brushed with apricot glaze, baked to a glistening brown and sprinkled with colored nonpareils.
Will explained, “It’s basically a Jewish challah bread recipe, made a little sweeter. You have two holidays the same time of year, Easter and Passover, from two different civilizations, both embracing family and tradition, intertwined in one holiday bread.
“Never mind that I’m from an Italian Catholic family with a Jewish name. That’s another story.”
Nino’s ($), 941-833-8912, 3151 Cooper Street, is open Monday to Thursday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday to 8 p.m., Saturday to 4 p.m., Sunday to 2:30 p.m., now with a full liquor license. They’re also making pizza rustica (Sicilian Easter meat pie) and holding a reservations-only family-style Easter family dinner 2 to 4 p.m. today.
A Ukrainian Easter
Nothing paints a traditional Easter picture like pysanky, those Ukrainian Easter eggs inscribed with painstakingly intricate designs symbolizing love, rebirth and fruitful harvest.
Love, rebirth and fruitful harvest also describe the story of North Port’s K&K Bakery, established more than five years ago, after Ukrainians Marina and Alex Korsykov, and their two daughters, began a new life in North Port.
Their shop thrives on a fresh harvest of Canadian flour, organic fruits, live yeast and grass-fed dairy, with no trans fats or artificial flavors.
Each spring they prepare one of those special foods whose warm aroma families get to inhale only once a year: sweet Ukrainian Easter bread, or paska (literally, “Easter”).
K&K Bakery ($), 941-423-1700, 13661 Tamiami Trail, North Port, is open Monday to Friday 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m.
Have a Yummies Easter
After baking nearly 7,000 Polish paczkis for Fat Tuesday, Yummies Donuts & BBQ baker Allen Tines is ready to make some new Eastertime treats.
Co-owner Karen Tines reported, “We are making hot cross buns, Easter bread (a giant hot cross bun) and doughnuts decorated for Easter — some with Peeps. We also offer apple fritter bread, which makes awesome apple fritter French toast, and doughnut bread pudding. Both are always a hit for Easter brunch.”
Yummies Donuts & BBQ ($), 941-493-7170, 2001 Tamiami Trail, South Venice, is open Tuesday to Friday and Sunday 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday to 4 p.m.
Parts of this column originally appeared for Easter 2016.
Average price ranges are $ = inexpensive (under $10), $$ = moderate ($11-$30), and $$$ = pricey (over $30), including tip and beverage.
