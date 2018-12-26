Walking outside the food court entrance to Port Charlotte Town Center mall at 1 p.m. on a recent Wednesday, most people were probably thinking things like, “Why did I spend so much?”, “I hope it’s the right size” and “Where did I park my car?”
Few likely were thinking, “What are my New Year’s resolutions?” They want to get the Christmas holiday behind them before thinking about which promises to make that they probably won’t keep, anyway.
Nevertheless, a reporter persisted.
Nikita Korsakov of Port Charlotte was on his lunch break. Fast food in hand, and in a hurry, he reflected on past resolutions.
“I just bought a car,” he said. “It was one of my resolutions last year, so that worked out. Buy a house; I failed at that one.” But he said home ownership is one of his resolutions again for 2019.
That’s OK. New year’s resolutions that misfire but are restated the next year indicate a strong desire to fix a problem, not unlike a boxing match that never ends — until you win.
New Year’s resolutions don’t always work out, but some are so inspiring that friends hope — and help — you succeed. Snowbird Jane Pechauer of Port Charlotte was about to enter the mall with a friend when she told a reporter of her desire to drink less alcohol and eat healthier in 2019.
“Right now we are looking for brown rice noodles,” she said. “Have you ever seen those?” (The reporter hadn’t.)
Stacey Hall of Port Charlotte resolves to go to the gym more. A multi-year misfire for many, gym attendance is a first-time goal for Hall, who says she succeeds regarding her important resolutions.
“I did quit smoking on a New Year’s resolution before, so it has worked,” she said.
Billy Wilson says his New Year’s resolution is to buy a house and to grow his handyman business, called K&B Handyman Service of Port Charlotte.
‘Make a difference’
Up U.S. 41 a few miles, Kevin Ellis of Venice talked about his 2019 resolutions. He’s a Sarasota County School District bus driver for children from Venice and Englewood with special needs. His wife of 26 years, Mary, is his attendant, or helper, on the bus.
“Our 2019 New Year’s resolution is to not just get our kids to school and back home safely each day, but to try to make a difference in someone’s life,” he said. “That’s what we want to do. And we have done that, thankfully, during the past year. We have turned some kids around 180 degrees from what the start of the school year was.”
Mary concurs.
“My 2019 New Year’s resolution is about the same as my husband’s, which is to help our kids,” she said. Their riders attend Alta Vista Elementary School and Oak Park School in Sarasota and go to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County afterward.
“But we are also plugged in to our church, Nokomis New Hope Christian,” she said. “This coming year we want to be better servants to the Lord.”
Hank Greenberg, of South Venice, eating a Taco Bell taco in Venice, resolves that there be “health and happiness for everybody.” Meanwhile, Debra Poje Dornoff of South Venice, said she knows “I want to eat better. But there’s more important things. I want to spend more time with my family. I love my family more than life itself.”
Even though she already spends a lot of time with them, Dornoff “can’t get enough” of her family. She’s going to South Dakota for Christmas and New Year’s Day to see her youngest daughter and six of her 10 grandchildren.
“I’ll be gambling in a casino on New Year’s,” she said. “Hopefully getting richer and not poorer.”
If she wins big, costly resolutions could become easier.
Far from the bright lights of a casino, Dwight Brown of Venice says his resolution is to go into contemplation one to five minutes every day, “preferably the first and last things I do during the day. During that contemplation I need to ask myself if I have come closer to being all I was intended to become and what further do I need to do. It’s a spot inventory or reflection.”
But besides the self-assessment, he wants “to take a special moment to express gratitude and appreciation to whatever God or higher power that may exist and that I am not fully capable of knowing.”
Back at the mall, some of those who were surveyed had other things on their minds.
Waiting for his ride, Port Charlotte teenager Michael Dolloff said he hasn’t made any 2019 resolutions, and typically doesn’t make them, because “I don’t really have a reason to.” A man named Ben, who would not give his last name, said he also doesn’t make resolutions.
“I never have,” Ben said. “Even when I was little, I didn’t do it.”
Ben, a “sometimes” construction worker, did reveal that his “goal” for 2019 is to “make some money.”
After all, he was walking out of a busy mall six days before Christmas.
Richard Dymond contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.