BRANDON — The Lightning are nearing the halfway point of the season and they’re still figuring out how to consistently play a sharp defensive game.
Meanwhile, they were visited by the NHL’s top three defensive teams over the past two weeks: The Dallas Stars (2.31 goals allowed per game), Boston Bruins (2.44) and New York Islanders (2.48).
Tampa Bay ranks 27th at 3.24 goals allowed per game.
The highly-offensive Lightning, who rank second with 3.52 goals scored per game, outscored the Stars and Bruins’ averages, but not the Islanders. They lost to the Stars and the Islanders.
How did these coaches establish their defensive identities? In some ways, what they said could be applied directly to the Lightning.
Dallas interim head coach Rick Bowness recalled visiting the Stars as the Lightning’s associate coach four or five years ago and finding a rather different team.
“It was unreal how fast that team was, how highly skilled that team was,” Bowness said. “But they were giving up too many chances. So what we did last year when we came in was we said we have to tighten this thing up a little bit.”
That description sounds familiar.
Bowness describes an under-rated defensive corps on this year’s teams, accompanied by a more accountable forward group. The goalie duo led by Ben Bishop is a part of the defensive effort as well, but no team wants to rely on its goalies too much.
The Stars forwards play aggressively on the forecheck, staying above the play. The team also stressed entries that keep the puck.
“We can’t be gaining the line looking to make plays all the time,” Bowness said. “That’s a killer. That’s a one and done.”
Barry Trotz, the current Islanders coach who led the Capitals past the Lightning in the 2018 Eastern Conference Final, has been known for defensive teams going back throughout his career.
The Islanders don’t have the elite skill of the Lightning or the Capitals. So his approach is a little different.
He recounted a conversation with Alex Ovechkin as telling him to keep doing what he does with the puck because Trotz couldn’t teach Ovechkin, and his 679 career goals, that side of the game. But he would teach Ovechkin what to do away from the puck to get it back.
Trotz called it a simple conversation. You have to sell it as a team concept and players have to be willing to give up some of themselves, or their identity. He has less patience with a player without elite skill trying to play like it.
“Where the situation calls for you just to paint the barn, the time on the clock, the score or whatever,” Trotz said. “You just have to paint the barn, you don’t have to paint a Picasso.”
It’s different with the Islanders, who are much less likely to stick-handle their way through skaters like some of the Lightning, Capitals or Stars can. They focus on chipping the puck up to space where they can go get it.
Those are the areas where Trotz employs the eye test to balance out analytics. Many stats-based approaches highlight possession. He feels that can give you a false positive.
“Well, yeah, they have more possession but they also have a gazillion more turnovers and a lot more goals against,” he said. “That’s where the marriage of everything doesn’t match up sometimes.”
Trotz says defense is about accountability and responsibility. Players have to take responsibility for their game and be accountable to him and, more importantly, each other.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.