Check “yes” if you play pickleball.
That could be on the application to be part of Punta Gorda’s new pickleball committee, tasked to determine the long-term future of the game in the city.
At Wednesday’s meeting, the City Council discussed and approved the formation of the new committee that will include seven members — one representative from each of the five districts and two local residents who consider themselves representatives of the pickleball community.
While details of the application process are still being determined by city staff, one thing was clear: moving pickleball to W. Henry Street behind the new library is not the answer.
“Please don’t move the problem from one residential area to another,” said Laurie Lainhart of Banyan Point Condominiums on Shreve Street and W. Henry Street during citizen comments.
“As a pickleball player and a Punta Gorda resident, I understand both sides. I can tell you that there are certainly homeowners and like myself, condominium owners, that would be affected by such courts.”
Currently, eight pickleball courts are open at Gilchrist Park in Punta Gorda. Noise and traffic resulting from game play have been an ongoing problem for homeowners nearby. The City Council has been working to find alternatives to alleviate tension between players and the neighborhood.
At the Jan. 2 council meeting, the city proposed relocating courts from Gilchrist to the vacant lot behind the new Punta Gorda Charlotte Library and the History Park located on Henry Street.
Lainhart was not alone in her comments. Another resident said traffic is already a problem between the dog park and the library. Adding pickleball to the mix will only make traffic worse, especially where Henry and Shreve intersect with a four-way stop and no traffic light.
The Hounds of Henry St. Dog Park is located on W. Virginia Avenue and Henry. Residents say they can already hear the constant barking, which means they surely would hear pickleball.
“As it is now, we can hear the dogs barking at the dog park which would be close to the proposed site of the courts, if I understand the site correctly,” said Lainhart. “If we can hear the dogs barking down the road, we can certainly hear the associated pickleball noises.”
Both council members Debby Carey and Jaha Cummings agreed that the Henry location would not solve the city’s noise problem with pickleball.
“I have been deluged with District Two people who feel that we are moving it from one residential district to another residential district and I don’t think that’s what we want it to do at all,” said Carey.
“I concur with Debby that we shouldn’t even consider West Henry Street,” said Cummings. “All this conversation has shown is that it shouldn’t be in a residential area. My personal feeling is that we should put our full support behind Pickleplex (of Punta Gorda).”
The Pickleplex of Punta Gorda organization expects to open the first 16 courts by the end of February, early March. The complex is under construction at the Florida SouthWestern State College Campus in Punta Gorda at 26300 Airport Road. In past meetings, council members have expressed hope that the complex will relieve a lot of the demand for pickleball play within the city limits.
“This would be a open committee,” said City Manager Howard Kunik. “We would have to advertise the public meetings, take minutes and the public would be invited.”
Since the City Council only approved the formation of the committee Wednesday, the application process is still in the works. Once the applications are in, council members will then appoint the committee members and a meeting schedule will be established.
“What we would want is a committee that would look at a number of potential solutions or alternatives and also add some economic criteria to it,” said Council Member Gary Wein. “We would want a committee of open-minded people that would look holistically at the community as a whole.”
