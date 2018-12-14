Hand Venice the 7A District 10 crown now? Maybe.
Port Charlotte and Charlotte? Good luck.
The FHSAA unveiled its redesigned districts for the 2019 and 2020 football seasons on Friday as its required to do every two years. With the release came plenty of changes to the area team’s regular opponents.
Teams unhappy with their status could usually appeal to move up or down a classification, but are not allowed to during this cycle. The only recourse is to go independent for the next two years.
So let’s get down to it starting with 6A-12. All I can say is, yikes.
As if North Fort Myers, Charlotte and Port Charlotte high schools weren’t a challenging enough trio, the Tarpons and Pirates will now have to clash with previous 7A powerhouses in Braden River and Palmetto. Southeast rounds out the five-team group.
Braden River gave 7A state semifinalist Venice a run for its money twice last season and was a consistent power in the region. Palmetto made a charge for the 7A-10 district title last year before fizzling late.
Palmetto also played Charlotte to close out this season, beating the Tarpons 40-16 without starting quarterback Alex Muse.
It’s definitely a tough blow for the Tarpons and Pirates. They lose Island Coast and Ida Baker, who combined for four wins this year, and gain a pair of 7A studs with a deep pool of kids to pull from.
Port Charlotte and Charlotte instantly have a much tougher road to the playoffs even with losing North Fort Myers and Cape Coral, but I doubt either coach will blink. Charlotte coach Binky Waldrop has been around the block a few times and has seen plenty of changes over his 24 years of coaching.
To be the best, they will now have to play some of the best and we’ll see how it goes.
Moving on to Venice, the Indians no longer have to square off with Braden River or Palmetto, who were their toughest district opponents last season. They keep middle-tier Sarasota and bottom-feeder Lakewood Ranch and add former 8A powerhouse Manatee, which will battle for the top spot.
North Port was also vacated from 7A-10 and slides into a somewhat more manageable group with Lehigh, Riverdale and Gulf Coast.
Lehigh went 6-4 last year and finished second in 6A-11. Riverdale leads the way after a 10-win campaign and will most likely be the dominant team as Gulf Coast remains a .500 team for now
Lemon Bay was the lone local team to change class and moves down into 4A. They are now in Region 4A-3 with juggernauts Tampa Catholic and Lakewood, as well as Somerset Canyons, Lake Placid, Clewiston, North River (new this year), Glades Central, Avon Park and Tenoroc.
The new districts won’t be final until January. New districts for the other fall sports will be released around the same time.
Tis the season for change. New rivalries will be forged and the landscape will be altered for the next two years. Only time will tell how things will shake out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.