As American Athletic Conference commissioner Mike Aresco explained his league’s six additions Thursday, he kept repeating one word USF fans should remember for the next round of conference realignment.
“It all comes down in the end,” Aresco said, “to schools that you think will invest.”
USF’s new AAC colleagues invested heavily, allowing them to move from Conference USA and join a premier Group of Five league. If the Bulls eventually want to leave the newcomers behind by going to the Big 12 or some other Power Five conference, they will have to do the same.
New facilities aren’t the only ways to invest — coaching salaries and staff sizes matter, too — but they’re the most visible. It’s telling that four of the six additions have built new football stadiums in the last decade.
Florida Atlantic and North Texas unveiled their 30,000-seat stadiums in 2011. Charlotte’s opened with the program in 2013, and the University of Alabama at Birmingham played its first game at the $200 million Protective Stadium earlier this month. All are either on campus or within three miles of it.
If North Texas still played at the antiquated Fouts Field instead of the $78 million Apogee Stadium, athletic director Wren Baker doesn’t think the Mean Green could have jumped from the Sun Belt to Conference USA, much less to the AAC.
“All the success we’re having probably started with building that stadium …” Baker said. “I think now when people think of North Texas, they think of some of the best collection of facilities in the Group of Five. I think that started with the vision of that stadium and the thought that we should aspire to be the best when we build something.”
