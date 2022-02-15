The spring season has already begun for some sports teams this year, such as tennis, softball and lacrosse. Others are gearing up, preparing for their season to open.
Last season, Venice's baseball, softball, girls tennis, girls lacrosse and boys weightlifting teams all won district championships and advanced to regional competition.
This year is shaping up to look a little different, and there’s sure to be some surprises along the way.
Here’s what we do and don’t know heading into another year of spring sports at Venice High:
Baseball
What we do know: The baseball team felt like it came up short in a regional semifinal loss at Gulf Coast, and returns several players from that team. Shortstop Marek Houston, outfielder/pitcher John Whitney and starting pitcher Huston Wynne are just some of the stars expected to return for another deep and talented Indians team.
What we don’t know: What the batting order will look like after Houston and Whitney. The Indians graduated several top- and middle-of-the-order bats in Michael Robertson, Aidan Corn, Connor O’Sullivan and Colin Blazek. Replacing bats won’t be easy, but it is necessary.
Softball
What we do know: The pitching will be lights-out. The Lady Indians return their No. 1 and No. 2 starters from the past two seasons in Karsyn Rutherford and Micaela Hartman, along with catcher Taylor Halback behind the plate.
If that weren’t enough, relief pitchers Layne Preece and Bailee Riggins are also back with another year of experience.
What we don’t know: What the defense or batting order will look like. Shortstop Bri Weimer should be a key returnee on both offense and defense, and Halback will be needed behind the plate, but nearly every other position is up for grabs.
Beach Volleyball
What we do know: Venice is scheduled to play a 12-game schedule in its first season of beach volleyball, beginning on Feb. 28 at Port Charlotte at 3:30 p.m. under coach John Richards.
What we don’t know: Will indoor volleyball players cross-over? Or will this team be made of completely different athletes?
Lacrosse
What we do know: The boys team has been steadily building over the past few years under coach Jamie Carver, and looks to take another step forward this season. Meanwhile, the girls team is fresh off its first-ever district title and hungry for more playoff success under coach Liz Bacon.
What we don’t know: Can the boys team advance to regionals this year? Will the girls continue to progress?
Tennis
What we do know: It was a rebuilding year for both the boys and girls tennis teams in 2021, but the girls didn’t act like it — winning a district title and advancing to regional play. Several members of last year’s squads should be back, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see more titles won in Venice.
What we don’t know: Just how much better have these young players gotten during the offseason? What is the ceiling of this year’s teams in a deeply talented region?
Track and Field
What we do know: Venice sent three female athletes — Juliana Courville, Alex Council and Jacey Tippman — to the state meet, along with a relay team that included Courville, Leah Bartlett, Ashley Ayette and Kiki Slattery. The boys sent Charles Brantley, Elliot Washington II and Trevor Owen.
What we don’t know: Some of last year’s state-qualifying athletes, like Tippman, Slattery and Brantley have graduated. Who might step up to fill the void this season?
Boys Weightlifting
What we do know: The boys weightlifting team won a district championship last season powered by the football team, and many of those lifters are fresh off a title-winning season on the gridiron.
What we don’t know: How many of those football players will join the weightlifting team, and how many will focus their time elsewhere.
Boys Volleyball
What we do know: The boys volleyball team was nearly done after coach Brian Wheatley stepped down this past offseason, but coach Jeremy Martin has stepped in to lead the charge.
What we don’t know: Who will be the stars of the team after several seniors graduated? Will Venice’s eight-game slate give it enough time to ready for the postseason?
