SAN JOSE, Calif. — Schedule makers were unkind to the Lightning in January. Tampa Bay played 13 games in 21 days before a nine-day break and came out of the time off with a week-long trip west.
The Lightning finished that trip Saturday with a 3-0 win over the Sharks, earning seven out of eight possible points during it. They maintained their grip on second place in the Atlantic Division but didn’t gain ground on the also-surging Bruins.
Here are five things we’ve learned since the Lightning last played in Tampa Bay on Jan. 14:
Lightning may be getting their game back
The Lightning came out of their break looking shaky. In their first game, they pulled out a point with an overtime loss at Dallas but returned to habits of allowing turnovers and odd-man rushes. Those nine days off that helped players heal disrupted the flow they had on a 12-2-0 run that began Dec. 23, a run that included a 10-game winning streak as the Lightning clamped down on all fronts.
They have won their three games since that loss to the Stars but have taken some time to smooth out their game again.
“I still don’t think we’re at the right mind-set in terms of the way we control play, don’t turn pucks over and make smart decisions,” captain Steven Stamkos said. “It’s getting better as we progressed after the break.”
Being able to get positive results while working through issues can be either a sign of a team finding ways to win or a mirage. We’ll see how the Lightning progresses.
Kucherov is still adding to his highlight reel
At this point in Nikita Kucherov’s career, it’s hard to make his highlight reel. The standard is high after all the dazzling plays he has made. Yet, he might have added two goals to it in the past two games.
Kucherov showed off some silky mitts with two shifty backhand goals, one that turned out to be the difference-maker in a 4-3 win against Anaheim and another against San Jose.
He hides that backhand shot to keep the goalie guessing and then flips up the puck. But don’t let the word “flip” fool you. This is a specifically placed, hard-to-find, shot.
“The backhand shot is so hard to read,” Lightning goalie Curtis McElhinney said. “It’s not quite like a wrist shot or a snap shot, where you can kind of see (the puck) coming off the blade. It’s more of a slap puck, where it just tends to roll off.”
Stamkos, one of the league’s best scorers, said it’s harder than Kucherov makes it look.
“That’s just part of the skill set that ‘Kuch’ has,” he said. “Not many players can make that play on their backhand like that. There’s probably one or two.”
Who’s hot and who’s not
Yanni Gourde cannot buy a goal. The forward has not scored since Nov. 25 against the Sabres, a span of 31 games in which he has five assists. He is still contributing, though. Against San Jose, his line with Carter Verhaeghe and Mitchell Stephens buzzed around and drew two penalties.
But Gourde has started passing up scoring chances. Against Dallas, he crashed the net on a 2-on-1, held the puck a beat too long and passed to Verhaeghe, who was too far along to have a shot.
Elsewhere in the lineup, Brayden Point does not have a goal in 10 games while linemates Kucherov and Stamkos have matching seven-game point streaks. This is the fourth time Kucherov and Stamkos have simultaneously notched points in at least five straight games. Playing together, one getting hot helps the other. That isn’t extending to Point, who has seven assists in his 10 games without a goal.
Cirelli’s confidence is growing
One player taking scoring chances he might otherwise have passed up before is Anthony Cirelli. The 22-year-old center has been stepping into a bigger role offensively.
He made two big plays against the Ducks. One was classic Cirelli: He dug out the puck on the forecheck and set up Ondrej Palat in front of the net. It was an impressive play but unsurprising from Cirelli.
The forecheck is Cirelli’s specialty. On a 1-on-1, he can chip the puck in and reliably dig it out rather than go toe-to-toe with the opponent. Later in the game against the Ducks while on a penalty kill, Cirelli chose to stay hard on the puck and make a move instead. He froze Cam Fowler and forced the defenseman to commit a penalty to control him and thus killed off Tyler Johnson’s penalty after 12 seconds.
“You’re growing as a player and you’re finding out a little more about the league and what you can and can’t do,” coach Jon Cooper said of Cirelli, in his third pro season. “His skating just keeps improving, and it helps your confidence and helps you get around guys.”
Things could get even better
By the time the Lightning face the Golden Knights at home Tuesday, it will have been 20 days since they last played at Amalie Arena.
In that span, they traveled to central Canada and back, then to the West Coast and back.
The Lightning have been good at home in the past two months. They’re 15-7-2 at Amalie Arena overall, 9-2-1 since the start of December.
After playing Vegas, the Lightning return to play in their conference, facing the Penguins on Thursday and the Islanders on Saturday.
