What went into the key fourth-inning call that went the Rays way Friday, taking a Blue Jays run off the board?
Intent.
Specifically the umpiring crew determining Rays leftfielder Tommy Pham did not try to knock the ball into the stands when mishandling Freddy Galvis’ drive into the corner with two on and two out. Because of that decision, Galvis was awarded a ground-rule double, and Randal Grichuk, who came around from first to score on the play, was put back on third base. Justin Smoak had already scored from second.
“The correct ruling was that a ball not in flight was subsequently deflected out of play. At that point, the reward is two bases from the time of the pitch,'' umpire crew chief Jerry Meals told a pool reporter. "That’s what happened.''
The ball bounced several times and then caromed off the side wall and as Pham ran toward the wall to make the play, the ball bounced off his glove into the stands.
Had the umpires felt Pham did it on purpose, or has transferred it to his throwing hand and done so, the runners would have been two bases from where they were at that point.
"Intentionally, and then it’s two bases from the time he does that,'' Meals said. "Now, if he has possession of the ball, and then loses it, it’s two bases from that time, also. But if someone does something intentionally, that changes the whole story.''
The decision was significant because Grichuk’s run would have put the Jays up 2-1. Instead the score was tied, Ryan Yarbrough got the next batter out and the Rays went on to score two runs in the top of the fifth and hung on for the 3-1 win.
"That was crucial,'' Pham said.
Pham said he didn’t know the rule, but was just trying to play the ball, and was relieved the umps made the right call. He said first base ump Vic Carapazza explained it to him later. "Because I didn’t intentionally or transfer the ball into my hand and put it into the stands the runners do not advance (an extra) base.''
Rays manager Kevin Cash he wasn’t sure exactly what the umpires were deciding, but since it seemed to be going their way he didn’t want to intercede.
"As long as it didn’t (count) I wasn’t going to go out for an explanation,'' Cash said. "I was good with it.''
"It worked out, '' catcher Travis d’Arnaud said.
