In less than one week this year 2018 will become “last year,” and we will have to get used to a new year 2019.
As we do it every time, my loving wife, Katrusia, and I are happy to be able to wish happy, healthy, and prosperous New Year to all, but especially to our children, grandchildren, our two lovely great-granddaughters, all other relatives and friends and neighbors. Please celebrate the New Year sensibly and responsibly.
To share a somewhat unique situation, the Ukrainians in Ukraine and in North America (United States and Canada) celebrate New Year on Jan. 1, (in Ukraine with “New Year Tree,” festive dinners, with special New Year dishes, etc.), but many also celebrate “the old New Year” on Jan. 14, albeit with less of everything. The “old New Year” celebrants are fewer every year, but they are still among us and will be for e few more years.
The celebration of Christ’s Birthday, or Christmas, is one of the topics being discussed in Ukraine, especially now. One third of Ukraine’s population (Roman Catholics, many Protestants) celebrate on Dec. 25, while the rest (Orthodox and Greek Catholics) celebrate on Jan. 7. Both heads of the churches, Epifaniy of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, and Svyatoslav of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church are not opposed to switching celebration to Dec. 25, but are stating that it is not the time for it now, that it will have to be done after proper preparation and study of other churches who did this already
The North Port’s Milena Rudnycka Branch 56 of Ukrainian National Women’s League of America — UNWLA, known as “Soyuz Ukrayinok” (Union of Ukrainian Ladies) will not have its monthly membership meeting on the first Tuesday of January. It will hold a traditional “Rizdviana Zustrich” (Holiday get-together) for members and their husbands or significant others at 4 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 9 at the Ukrainian Catholic Parish Center, 1078 N. Biscayne Drive, North Port.
This traditional affair will be missed again by my loving wife Katrusia, a long time active member of Branch 56, due to her physical disability, but she and I wish all ”Soyuzyanky “ and their escorts the best of time,
There will be no monthly membership meeting of Cpl. Roman G. Lazor Post 40 in January. The next meeting will take place at 1 p.m., Friday, Feb. 1 at St. Andrew’s Ukrainian Religious and Cultural Center.
In world boxing news, Ukrainian professional boxer Oleksandr Usyk, 31, was named “the best boxer of the year 2018” by ESPN and Sports Illustrated.
Usyk’s professional record is 7-0 (3 KO) in world title fights, 2-0 (1 KO) in lineal title fights, and 5-0 (2 KO) against former or current world champions. He has a record of 8-0 (4 KO) in fights outside his native Ukraine.
Usyk holds undisputed Cruiserweight titles (2018 – present; WBO, WBC, IBF, and WBA).
