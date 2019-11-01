The air show is here, with dozens of planes zipping through Charlotte County skies.
The Florida International Air Show starts at 9 a.m. both Saturday and Sunday at the Punta Gorda Airport, 2800 Airport Rd. in Punta Gorda.
With the Air Show already underway, here’s what you need to know before heading out this weekend:
1. Get There Early
“We have sold thousands of tickets over the past months,” said Steve Lineberry, the marketing and media spokesperson for the air show.
Those who arrive early can enjoy over 30 static display airplanes, which remain parked for display, and talk to the pilots.
The parking lots open at 8 a.m. and gates open at 9 a.m.
Parking is $10. If you want to pay in-person, they will only accept cash. Preferred parking is $35 and can only be purchased online.
Parking is not included in ticket purchases.
2. The Thunderbirds have arrived
The Thunderbirds zipped in Thursday afternoon to Punta Gorda Airport.
Today and tomorrow’s performances will include eight F-16 fighter jets soaring, flipping and gliding upside down through Punta Gorda’s airspace.
Thunderbird performances each day will start with a ceremony that starts at around 2:30 p.m., and their fleet will fly from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., Lineberry said.
“We’re looking forward to having one of the best air shows in Southwest Florida in a long, long time,” Lineberry said.
3. Ticket information
If bought online, general admission tickets for adults are $30 and $5 for children.
If bought at the gate, general admission for adults is $35 and $5 for children.
Children have to be between the ages of 3 and 12.
Non-smoking reserved seating will be $55 for adults and $10 for children if bought in advance. If bought the day of the show, adult ticket prices increase to $65 and stay at $10 for children.
Smoking reserved seating prices online are $55 and will be $65 the day of the show.
Reserved seating tickets include shade and non-assigned seating. Limited seating will be available.
Families can also purchase a Family 4-Pack eligible for either Saturday or Sunday. This includes two adult and two child tickets. If bought online, the pack is $45, and if bought on the day of the show the price goes up to $50.
All ticket purchases will also be charged tax and fees. Parking is not included with these tickets.
Active military and veterans can get tickets for $20. These cannot be purchased online and a valid ID is required at the time of purchase.
Helicopter rides will also be available for purchase. Tickets are $45 per person and available online or at the show. Up to four people can go on a flight.
To purchase tickets online, visit www.FloridaAirShow.com.
Other reminders
• Performances go from noon to 4 p.m.
• Pack sunscreen and event chairs. Chairs will also be available for rent at the event if you don’t want to carry your own. There is limited availability.
• Outside food, alcoholic beverages, carry-in packages, coolers, large beach umbrellas and pets are not permitted (excluding certified service animals.)
• Smoking is not allowed inside the gates, except in the smoking area.
• Drones are not permitted.
• Consider bringing ear protection (ear plugs or silencing ear muffs) to stay comfortable and enjoy the show.
• Parking is available for guests with “disabled parking” permits. Disabled parking is close to the main gate at the south end of Challenger Blvd.
