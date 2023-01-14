What's next for Bobcat Trail

NORTH PORT — Rich Smith may encounter substantial roadblocks in his campaign to build 850 homes on the 113-acre site off Toledo Blade Boulevard.
Smith is the golf course owner at the Bobcat Trail community in North Port. He’s been a controversial figure for the residents of the subdivision already.
His November application has expired, he may only have 51 acres on which to build, and he will likely have to pay for a new stormwater management system, North Port Communication Manager Jason Bartolone told The Daily Sun.
The Charlotte National Golf Course has been officially shuttered since August 2021, with Smith claiming it was losing money, despite golf experiencing a renaissance during the pandemic.
He left owing $1.3 million to more than a dozen Bobcat Trail households who loaned him money for a hole-in-one concept that never got off the ground.
As the course began to fall apart during the pandemic, residents learned Smith and his wife, Ellen Smith, left Michigan in 2002. Ellen Smith was eventual convicted of embezzling about hundreds of thousands from the company, being sentenced to 90 days in jail; five years probation and told to pay about $220,000.
Smith then put his wife to work as general manager of the Bobcat Trail golf course, against the legal requirements of the $2.6 million Small Business Administration loan he used to buy the course.
No one in Bobcat Trail is sure where Smith lives now, after he left his rented home there. His Nov. 9 development proposal to the city offers no address, but lists his county of residence as Baker, outside Jacksonville.
Shortly before Christmas, he was seen riding on the golf course at Bobcat Trail, resident Doug McNamee told The Daily Sun.
Smith’s list of creditors is lengthy, but he managed to pay off sizeable state and local tax bills several times with funds to avoid forced foreclosure.
“Mr. Smith has a contentious relationship with the community,” McNamee said.
A sale could mean Smith would be able to pay off the 13 Bobcat Trail households that loaned him money — including his own.
McNamee said he does not trust Smith to do the right thing.
“I have no faith in anything Mr. Smith says,” McNamee told The Daily Sun.
At a meeting of the Bobcat Community Development District on Dec. 15, McNamee told a development team that their proposals may fall on deaf ears. He told Andrea Schultz and her father, developer Andrew Irick he considers Smith “disingenuous.”
The Daily Sun reached out to Smith via email and phone. He sought an off-the-record discussion.
“Want to be open with you but not have anything slanted or inaccurate,” he explained.
The Daily Sun declined. Smith stated he was available to speak several days later, at which time he could not be reached.
About a year ago, Smith listed the golf course for sale for $13 million with the promise of capacity for 320 homes. A developer told CDD Board Member Dick Burke at the time that the site could only handle 80 to 90 homes.
Smith finally submitted a proposal to the city in December, saying he needed approval for 850 homes.
“The Owner will need to expend significant funds to engineer the Property and to perform certain environmental evaluations of the Property,” the proposal states. “Provided, however, that before these funds can be expended, the Owner needs this Application to be approved by the City of North Port in support of the Owner’s new intended Use of the Property as a residential development.”
The city’s Planning and Zoning Division returned the proposal saying Smith needed to get written permission from the Bobcat Trail Community Development District to cross or build on CDD land, which completely surrounds the golf course.
The CDD is not likely to be accommodating.
“We will not be cooperating with Mr. Smith in any way,” CDD Board Member Paul Fisher told The Daily Sun.
That is, Fisher said, unless Smith plans to resume golf operations or sell for that purpose.
Smith faces other problems as well. His application expired on Dec. 9 without him having responded. He would have to resubmit his proposal, Bartolone said.
If he were to resubmit, the city has determined two problems with his proposal.
He would have to build a new stormwater management system, unless he could hook into Bobcat Trail’s.
Also, he and Bobcat Trail must jointly meet a 30% open space requirement that is part of the city’s Uniform Land Code for community development districts.
According to the city’s interpretation, Bartolone said, Smith may have only 51 acres available for residential development. That’s because 40 acres of the golf course were designated as green space in the original Bobcat Trail plan, when the land was part of the district.
Later, the district sold the land to be a golf course, but the green space commitment still applies, Bartolone said. Another 70 acres on the other side of Toledo Blade were used to meet the rest of the 30% for Bobcat Trail.
And with the remaining 73 acres of the golf course, Smith would have to set aside 30% of that for open space, Bartolone said, leaving about 51 acres.
Open space can include stormwater management ponds and common areas.
The father-daughter team of real estate developers appeared at the CDD’s Dec. 15 board meeting, offering to broker a better deal for the Bobcat residents – and perhaps include some luxury housing.
Irick, a Medallion Homes executive, told the board and audience that golf courses are too expensive and not to expect that option to succeed. Irick said he was speaking in support of his daughter, Schultz, and that Medallion is not interested in developing the golf course.
“I’m coming to try to figure out a way to fit what you guys desire with what direction might already be going — if I could be able to help you guys take a different direction,” Shultz told the CDD.
She tried to engage the board and audience in discussion, but board members declined and cut off debate with the audience.
In a later interview with The Daily Sun, Schultz said she is not connected with Smith nor does she represent him. However, her name is listed as the author of Smith’s project proposal submitted to the city.
Residents who don’t want any residential development were resentful of the presentation, saying they want a golf course — or green space at best.
“Working with you would serve no purpose,” McNamee said at the meeting. “We are opposed to any development to this land right now. Thank you for showing up, but don’t let the door hit you on the way out.”
Applause followed.
Shultz told The Daily Sun that she believes the CDD may not be able to withhold access to the land due to Florida land-use laws that seek to protect owners of landlocked property.
Florida land-use legal websites confirm that owners of landlocked property denied access can seek access through court action. Attorney Ian Horn, who Smith had used extensively, was suspended last year and is currently not allowed to practice law in Florida.
She also told The Daily Sun that large national home developers have the resources to develop where they want to develop, and that they like to buy property in real estate down markets. She believes she can help Smith and Bobcat work out a deal with small private builders, which, of course, would come at a lower price.
McNamee said residents believe a golf course is a reasonable choice currently, given the loss of public access to several prominent golf clubs in recent years.
The cost to repair the course might be several million dollars, he said earlier.
