Tampa Bay Rays Spring Training

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow addresses the media during spring training in Port Charlotte this past March. Glasnow and Austin Meadows were part of what arguably was the best trade in team history.

 sun photo by Tom O’Neill

ST. PETERSBURG — The Rays head into the final days before Tuesday’s trade deadline looking for help in several spots, but unlikely to make a big deal.

Prices have remained ridiculously high — the ask often being for top prospects like pitcher Taj Bradley and/or infielder Curtis Mead. And beyond the marquee names, many of the available options (pitchers and hitters) are of limited upside.


