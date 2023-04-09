VENICE — In many ways, Chef Pasquale Stallone is carrying on a local tradition.
Combining arts, culture and food in Sarasota County is as old as when performers entertained at the homes of John and Mable Ringling in Sarasota and Dr. and Mrs. Fred Albee in Nokomis in the 1920s.
Now, there are more public places to eat while also being entertained.
There’s a Mattison’s restaurant at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, the Selby House Café By Michael’s On East at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens and the Sarasota Museum of Art and Bistro, among others.
In Venice, between stops at venues on the city’s “cultural campus,” patrons can visit Art Caffe, an Italian eatery inside the Venice Art Center.
“That’s why I chose to be here, because the art center inspired me, because all of the dishes we put together is like art, because food also is art,” Art Caffe owner Chef Pasquale Stallone said.
“I related the art center with my personality, with what I am doing with food, and I say this is the best combination and I really love this place; to put together the art from the art center with my dish.”
Stallone, a native of Apulia, Italy, grew up in Milan and attended culinary school, where he learned the basics of his art. He lived and worked in Costa Rica for five years before migrating to Miami in 1992. He has worked at Italian, French and American restaurants over the years. He was executive chef at Pelican, a restaurant in Miami, when he met Robert DeNiro’s personal chef and learned how to prepare Asian cuisine.
Soup, salad and sandwich offerings are on the menu at Art Caffe. But Stallone sees art creation in how — for example — he prepares a salad. A lot of thought goes into how ingredients are cut and tossed.
“The word is composition,” he said. “When we go to another place (restaurant), not everybody puts the dish in harmony. Everything has got to be in harmony. And that’s me. I’m a little bit particular on these things.”
IMPORTANCE OF CONSISTENCY
In music, a symphony audience expects to hear Beethoven’s Fifth just the way he wrote it. Patrons at The John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art can reliably see Peter Paul Rubens’ five Triumph of the Eucharist paintings, unchanged with every visit.
That’s Stallone’s approach to food. Customers deserve for it to taste the same whether he makes the dish or not. That requires hiring the right staff. He has three employees.
“It’s important for me to be consistent,” he said. “Everybody has got to do the same, the same, the same. It’s going to take a little while (training staff), because if you have a lot of experience it’s easy for you to put the dish together.” But others will need extra time.
On the other hand, Stallone will sit down at your table and ask you precisely how he can customize your dish, like when a wealthy patron commissions a piece of art.
The restaurant has been operated by various owners since 1998, the last time a major addition was made at the art center. Meanwhile, when he was in Miami, friends encouraged Stallone to move to Venice, where he has lived now for eight years.
He opened Art Caffe in 2015 and says he has brought stability to a restaurant space where others could not. The café frequently caters art center events.
“He obviously makes it a more interesting place to stop,” Venice Art Center CEO Mary Moscatelli said. “It brings people to a location that not only can they have a nice meal but they can experience art, they can take classes. A lot of our students eat in the café. It’s a very cohesive partnership.”
One of the friends who brought Stallone to Venice was Trattoria Da Mino owner Gerolamo Candelora. They worked together in Miami and have known each other for many years, Stallone said, “him as a pizza guy and me cooking.”
With Candelora’s encouragement, Stallone spent three months in Venice before deciding to move here permanently. Then opportunity struck and he purchased the restaurant inside the art center.
“I really love this place,” he said. “I have a little boy (Matteo, now 16) and Miami was a little crazy at that time. I preferred to live in a better environment of quiet peace. And Venice was perfect.”
FEEDING THE NEIGHBORHOOD
Back in late September and early October, after Hurricane Ian rumbled through Southwest Florida, people were focused on survival. When the art center regained its power early due to its proximity to the Venice Community Center, where National Guard personnel were distributing water and Meals Ready to Eat to the community, the art center did not open. But Art Caffe did, and Stallone fed people from the neighborhood.
“We did it for the community,” Stallone said modestly.
“He invited everyone to come and eat,” Moscatelli said. “He fed everyone around the neighborhood. He let everyone in and made big, family-style meals. It was really quite a giving thing he did.
“Pasquale is a really genuine person. He is very creative in his menu. He is very loyal to his food. He uses high-quality products and he’s very consistent.”
Now 57, Stallone has worked at large restaurants and says he has no desire to return to that hectic pace. He’s content with his small restaurant (36 seats indoor; 36 seats outdoor) and his life feeding people in Venice. But he’s considering adding a dinner menu and staying open later than 3 p.m.
Many a restaurant has beautiful art on its walls so patrons can take in the view while enjoying food, drink and great conversation. At Art Caffe, the artwork was created by art center members and curated by staff, giving it a professional but comfortable vibe.
“That’s one of our galleries,” Moscatelli said of the café. “It’s always different, anywhere from 20 to 50 pieces, depending on the size of the art.”
“When people come here, people say ‘We are in exactly the right place because of the art around us, plus the dish,’” Stallone said.
