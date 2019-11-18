Many of you decided to become newspaper headline writers last week when we posted a story and photos of the Taco Bell in Englewood catching fire.
Nobody was hurt in the fire, and that fact seemed to give everybody permission to come up with funny headlines. My favorite was “Taco Inferno,” which we ended up using in at least one newspaper edition.
Our story on the fire was a great example of how we can put a “Breaking News” story online, then continue adding details as we learn more. In some cases, we even put the time we learned the new information so that our readers could follow along.
Here are the Top Five stories from last week.
1 Englewood Taco Bell on fire
Englewood Sun Editor Chris Porter sent me an email about how much hustle that reporter Elaine Allen-Emrich had to expend to keep the Taco Bell story updated.
“We had live video on Facebook and quickly got photos on Instagram. We rushed to get a story on the web and then a teaser on Facebook,” Porter said. “We got a great response from readers. We updated the web story three times. We had a lot of people in the community looking to us for correct information and it got shared multiple times throughout the evening.”
You can learn new details and see Emrich’s detailed work at: https://bit.ly/2OairBj
2 Murder suspect reportedly blacked out on heroin, meth prior to 15-year-old’s death
This is the story of the horrific incident in which a man broke into a home, then killed a boy who was trying to protect his younger sister, according to police.
Ryan Clayton Cole, 27, has been charged with second degree murder and burglary in the September killing of Khyler Edman, 15.
We also learned that Cole may have been high on drugs during all this because when interviewed later, he couldn’t remember the fight happening. He said he had taken meth and heroin earlier that day, according to a police report.
You can read the complete story at: https://bit.ly/2qss2eq
3 Traffic Alert: Fatal crash blocks westbound 776 to Englewood
This story was read by so many of you in such a short time span. That’s because this was posted as breaking news and updated on our various Websites.
Anytime you have a local person die in an accident and anytime you have a major road shut down for four hours, the stories are going to get read thousands of times. But when you have a story that includes both of these incidents, you get a story that makes the Top Five.
To learn who was involved in the accident, read the story at: https://bit.ly/2XdAn1U
4 Venice Police: Missing woman found safe
This is the shortest story to ever make the Top Five. Venice Police reported last Friday night that a woman who had been missing was found.
They were searching for Gina Ludlam, 40.
To read this short story, visit: https://bit.ly/2Kok64W
5 North Port, football coach part ways after five seasons
High school football is a big deal in Florida. A really big deal. That’s why this story got so many views from our readers.
The North Port area is one of the fastest growing areas in the United States and is home to club programs that do very well. Unfortunately, Coach Brian Hatler went 11-39 during his time with the Bobcats.
A nationwide search has now begun as the school looks for its sixth football coach since 2012.
To read the whole story and see the comments of other coaches and leaders within the school, visit: https://bit.ly/2KoCGdh
