When Bertha Honorè Palmer visited Sarasota in 1910 and purchased some 90,000 acres of what is now much of south Sarasota County, she realized the area could not be developed without proper transportation.
At that time, the principle means of traveling around the Suncoast was either by mule team or sailboat since roads consisted of little more than sandy paths through the palmetto scrub.
For her vision to be realized, Palmer pressured the Seaboard Air Line Railway to extend its line from Fruitville to Venice.
SAL was the first rail line to expand its reach into Manasota County (Sarasota County was part of Manasota until it was formally created in 1921).
Track was extended from Braidentown (Bradenton today) to Sarasota in 1903, and on to Fruitville two years later. At that time, only about 25 families were living in the Venice area. For the railroad to lay track for an additional 16 miles to an area that would not reap financial benefit for many years represented a significant investment.
Venice’s first train depot was
