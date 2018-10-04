It’s one of the most frequently asked questions in the bait shop: When is the best time to fish? My standard answer is days that end in y. I mean, heck, if you fish every day you will definitely be there when they’re hungry.
Unfortunately, there are things that keep us from fishing every day — things such as jobs, kids, wives and those annoying bills that come every month — so I’m gonna tell you some of the factors I use that help me decide the best times.
The top factors that affect inshore saltwater fishing are tides, weather and wind direction. Understanding how these different elements can have a positive or negative effect on your day on the water will help you in determining the best day in your busy life to try catching some fish.
The first factor I want to talk about is tides so I would strongly recommend you pick up a tide chart. You can see this week’s tides in WaterLine (page 5 this week), or there are several options available on the ol’ interweb. My personal favorite is Tides Near Me.
It’s no secret that stronger tides are generally better for fishing. Moving water carries things fish can eat. Around the full moon and the new (dark) moon, there are generally seven days that have stronger tides. Tides around the half-moons are weak. What this means is about half the month is better than the other half, so target those days on the stronger tides. Generally there is more water moving during the middle of the tide than the top or bottom end, and you will find that most inshore fish bite better during peak water movement.
The, there’s weather: Wind speed and direction, precipitation, and temperatures. Precipitation doesn’t really factor in because if there is someone in the party who doesn’t want to get wet, then stay home — rain doesn’t really affect the fishing, just the anglers. On the other hand, if there is a high chance of storms and lightning, then unless you have a death wish you had better cancel. These Southwest Florida storms are no joke.
During the summer months, temperature is not as important because the water temperature is consistently warm. But during the fall and winter, a strong front can drop the water temperature on the flats 10 degrees or more, which can be devastating to the fishing. For the fish, it’s like being thrown into ice-cold water. Their first priority is getting warm, not what’s for lunch. It will generally take a few days for the fish to adjust and began to eat again. To get things back to normal will usually take three or four warm days.
Wind is a big piece of the puzzle as well. Wind will affect how you fish, where you fish, and water clarity. In the fall and winter, we don’t have as many storms to deal with, but the wind becomes a big factor. In the winter, our prevailing wind usually blows out of the north and east, which pushes water out of the Harbor. Add that to our already-low winter tides and the shallows can be virtually impossible to navigate (or even get your boat off your lift). Try to plan your fishing adventures on days with less wind so getting stuck in the mud won’t become a problem.
Consider these factors and it will definitely make your precious time on the water more productive. Remember, get your kids hooked on fishing and they won’t be able to afford drugs.
Capt. Steve “Pegleg” Phillips owns and operates Southern Charm Charters, with his wife Heather as occasional first mate. If you’re wondering why his friends call him Pegleg, stop in at Fishin’ Frank’s and meet him. For charter info, contact him at 678-787-4750 or through his Facebook page at https://bit.ly/2vesgVn.
