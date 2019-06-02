Well, you have proven our theory true.
If we post a news story online as soon as it is ready, you will read it.
The #1 story this past week is about a motorcycle accident in Englewood. When we learned of it, we got a photographer on the scene, and he was there as the helicopter took off to take the young man to a hospital.
In the past, we would have held that news story until it published in the newspaper the next day. But now, for our subscribers, once a story is written and ready, we place it online.
The story about the motorcycle accident was read three times more than the second-place story. And when we posted the link on Facebook, that post was shared hundreds of times.
Again, you do need to be a subscriber to read our stories, but a digital subscription is right around $15 a month. That’s not a crazy number. About 50 cents a day. (I know. I sound like a salesperson.)
Okay, on to the Top 5 list:
MOTORCYCLIST IDENTIFIED IN ENGLEWOOD CRASH
Twenty-year-old Jacob Dillon Davis suffered critical injuries when he crashed at 2:13 p.m. Thursday at State Road 776 (South Indiana Avenue) and Fray Street in Englewood, the FHP reported.
Troopers said Davis was headed south on S.R. 776 on his 2017 Honda Sport when a 2011 Lexus, driven by 71-year-old Robert Patinka of Port Charlotte, turned left in front of him. Davis swerved to miss the car, but struck the right rear of the Lexus. He was thrown from his motorcycle.
‘OPERATION ICE MAMA’ ENDS WITH 16 ARRESTS
OK, how can you not read a story that has the phrase “Ice Mama” in it? I know that’s why I wanted to read the story. What’s an Ice Mama?
Apparently, it’s a woman accused of selling meth. (That’s her in the photo.)
A long-term undercover investigation called “Operation Ice Mama” ended with the arrests of 16 people for drug and weapons charges.
The top of the chain, according to investigators, is Jennifer Lambert, 44, of Venice.
Lambert, known as “Mama Jen,” was eyed as a mid-level leader of the sale and distribution of methamphetamine in the Nokomis area after the investigation was launched in October 2018.
Meth was made famous by the TV show “Breaking Bad,” whose main character is Walter White. Sheriff Tom Knight actually referred to this fictional character in his statement.
“All joking aside, this is like the Walter-White meth from ‘Breaking Bad.’ This is high-quality stuff,” Knight said.
THE PEST WE DESERVE: SWARMING LOVEBUGS ARE MONSTERS WE MADE
Of course a story on lovebugs is in the Top 5. Of course. Nobody loves a lovebug. They should be called hatebugs.
Wanna hear a funny story about this article? This ran in Waterline, which is our weekly boating and fishing magazine. (It’s just $2 a month if you want to add it to your home delivery subscription.) The writer decided to start the story with the myth about lovebugs. The myth is that the University of Florida merged two bugs to create the lovebug.
But that’s not true. Lovebugs have been around for a long time and are an invasive species. But — and here is the funny part — some people online read only the first few paragraphs of the story and didn’t get to the part where the writer says, “The myth is false.”
Soooo, they went on Facebook and got angry with the story, saying it was untrue. It’s interesting how posting stories online creates new challenges for us.
And if you’re wondering what the point of the story is — well, lovebugs are here to stay because Florida is a perfect breeding ground for them.
LEMON BAY STUDENT ARRESTED FOR ALLEGED MOLESTATION OF ANOTHER STUDENT BEFORE SCHOOL
A 17-year-old student at Lemon Bay High School was arrested for allegedly molesting a female student in the girls’ bathroom before school in November.
The accused student, of Rotonda West, allegedly took the female student’s phone while she was sitting on the bleachers by the gym and went into the girls’ bathroom. She followed him in an attempt to get it back, but in the bathroom, he began kissing her.
He gave her the phone back but allegedly wouldn’t allow her to leave. She told cops he kept telling her, “You have time,” and blocked the exit.
The student allegedly put his hand down her pants and molested her.
The 17-year-old was charged with lewd and lascivious battery and lewd or lascivious molestation on a victim older than 12 and less than 18 years of age.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY OFFICE INVESTIGATING STRONG ARMED ROBBERY
This story left me angry. Apparently, it left a lot of you angry, too. That is why it was the 5th most-read story last week.
Some absolute creeps ripped an elderly woman’s ring right off her finger, hurting her.
Law enforcement are still investigating the strong armed robbery that occurred last Wednesday afternoon on the 3100 block of Conway Boulevard in Port Charlotte.
Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Brian Harrison said two white males posing as utility workers took advantage of an elderly woman who welcomed them into her home around 2:15 p.m. They stated they needed to enter the home to check the plumbing pipes, according to CCSO spokesperson Skip Conroy.
After looking around the home for valuables, they took jewelry from the woman. She had a small abrasion where they took a ring off her finger. No weapon was seen.
The two men left in a silver sedan, authorities said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-0013, or send a tip via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted on the Sheriff’s Office website or mobile app.
Let’s find these two and have justice served on them.
