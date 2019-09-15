When your physical therapy sessions end

If you have ever experienced coming to the end of your physical therapy sessions and knowing that you weren’t fully recovered, then you should be familiar with the fear and worry that result from that experience. Fortunately, you do not have to worry too much anymore.
Once you are certain that you have exhausted all your physical therapy sessions, an option to consider is Fusion One: a system of therapeutic exercises.
The benefits from the practice of Fusion One are numerous. It will assist in preventing certain illnesses. Its practice may help to slow the aging process, improve the circulation of the blood, tone muscles, relax tensed nerves, strengthen muscles and bones, improve coordination and balance, focus the mind, foster deep relaxation and help to ensure the health of joints such as the knee and hip.
Fusion One provides the following benefits:
• It has the ability to improve balance by increasing muscle strength (especially legs), improving control over posture and increasing the functioning of the many proprioceptors that are found within the muscles and tendons throughout the body.
• The program has shown that its movements and positions possess a number of performance elements that facilitate relatively high degrees of muscular strength and flexibility.
• Many of the exercises of Fusion One are designed to target and build specific muscles and muscle groups. The majority of these exercises can be performed by the elderly and persons with certain medical conditions.
• Fusion One is able to increase ones flexibility to a tremendously high degree. And because it avoids rapid or jerky movements, injuries are rare. Because a majority of the positions are held for long periods of time (one minute or longer) and the elements of relaxation and proper breathing are utilized, these elements, working in combination, seem to establish a physiological state that enhances muscular expansion.
Fusion One classes are now being formed at the Cultural Center of Charlotte County’s Learning Place. To register, call 941-625-4175, ext. 223 or visit the Cultural Center at 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte.
