Charlotte County
Charlotte County officials list these locations as active hurricane shelters:
• Port Charlotte Middle School, 23000 Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte
• Kingsway Elementary School, 23300 Quasar Blvd., Port Charlotte
• Liberty Elementary School, 370 Atwater St., Port Charlotte
Special needs shelter:
• New Day Christian Church, 20212 Peachland Blvd., Port Charlotte
Sarasota County
Sarasota County officials list these locations as active hurricane shelters in the south part of the county:
• North Port High School, 6400 W. Price Blvd., North Port
• Heron Creek Middle School 6501 W. Price Blvd., North Port
• Woodland Middle School 2700 Panacea Blvd., North Port
• Atwater Elementary School 4701 Huntsville Ave., North Port
• Phillippi Shores Elementary, 4747 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota
• Gulf Gate Elementary School, 6500 S. Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota
Compiled by Tom Harmening
