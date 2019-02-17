Question: I saw in The Sun that you had written an article with a chart: “Out of State Home Buyers from the Past Five Years.” You indicated you based it on data from Charlotte County. I was impressed with the data and your research.
I write a monthly newsletter that goes to every resident of my community.
I think an article like this would be of great interest. Where do you get your data? Do you by chance have the same data for Sarasota County. I would use the chart and give you recognition if you have such chart.
If you don’t have it, do you have any suggestion how I could do the research and come up with the same chart you did? Thank you for your time and such a good article.
Answer: Thank you for your compliments. I’ll start by explaining where my data comes from, and how I process it to create my reports.
For most of my reports, I download raw data from files posted on Charlotte County’s Property Appraiser’s website. “Raw” is the right word to describe the data.
The file that is most useful is huge. It contains one sentence for 212,022 properties. Each sentence contains 54 different “fields,” separated by commas, that describe characteristics of the property. They include the property’s address, owner information, size of the home, year built, whether it has a pool, etc.
Other downloadable files on the same site include comprehensive sales data for every property.
These files look like gibberish to most people. By luck, I was fascinated with computers and learned to program them long before hard-drives were invented. In 1985, I launched a software company which I sold 20 years later. During that period, I did all the programming because I enjoyed it.
Although I sold my company in 2005, my fascination with computers and programming continues. I created an in-house software system that routinely imports and integrates various Charlotte County data files into useful software.
Using this software and the SQL language, I can create software to run analyses and create useful reports. What used to take days to do can now be done literally in minutes now that these tools are in place.
I find this very exciting, so I undoubtedly qualify as a lifelong nerd. But it’s also useful, as I’m able to process information that I hope readers find useful as well.
Another powerful resource is the MLS (Multiple Listing Service) data. As a Realtor, I have access to MLS-generated reports. I also have the tools to import the data in a raw format to integrate into my own systems.
Both sources of data, county data and MLS data, have their own pros and cons. If I am creating reports that need to be as comprehensive as possible, I’ll use county data. This would be appropriate, for example, if the reports are to be used while testifying as an expert witness, or other situations that are associated with litigation.
County data is more comprehensive because it includes all sales activity. For example, a FSBO (for-sale-by-owner) sale is not likely be included in MLS data. On the other hand, county data will not include a field indicating information like days on market, whether it was a cash or financed deal, etc.
It also answers your question on whether there is a place where you can download data for Sarasota that is like the data I used for Charlotte County.
Sarasota County does provide raw data to the public. But as you can see, the process for converting the raw data to useful information requires software skills that most folks don’t have.
Brett Slattery is a Realtor and broker/owner of Brett Slattery Realty llc. Brett and his wife, Deb, specialize in residential home sales and listings. Reach him via 941-468-1430, Brett@BrettSlattery.com or www.BrettSlattery.com.
