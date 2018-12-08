The string lights are hung on the lanai with care, the last-minute shopping is done. You’re stressed out enough that you can’t even think. Let’s go out for a meal and a drink!
This year, Christmas Eve falls on Monday, when some restaurants normally close. Nevertheless, a surprising number of eateries will be open to serve you then.
But only a handful are open on Christmas Day, several with truncated hours, so be sure to check this list twice and make nice reservations in plenty of time. All phone numbers are 941 area code.
Englewood
• Annie B’s, 828-1073 Open Closed
• Beach Road Bistro, 474-9500 Open until 4 p.m. Closed
• Boca Royale Golf & Country Club, 475-6464 Lunch Buffet
• Café 776, 475-0819 Closing early Closed
• Country Hound, 474-7767 Open until noon Closed
• End Zone, 473-9663 Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Closed
• Farlow’s, 474-5343 Reservations $25 deposit Closed
• Howards Restaurant, 473-0171 Closed Open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• Irving’s Coffee & Creamery, 460-8542 Open Open
• La Stanza, 475-1355 Open Closed
• Landy’s Restaurant, 474-4292 Closed Open noon to 7 p.m.
• Leverock’s, 698-6900 Open Open
• Lighthouse Grill, 828-1368 Open Closed
• Lock ‘N Key, 474-1517 Open Closed
• Mama’s Italian Restaurant, 475-5656 Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Closed
• New Faull Inn, 697-8050 Open until 5 p.m. Closed
• Prime Time Steak & Spirits, 697-7799 Open 4 to 8 p.m. Closed
• Ricaltini’s, 828-1591 Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed
• Rum Bay Restaurant, 697-0566 Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Buffet 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• SandBar Tiki & Grille, 460-8280 Open Closed
• Stefano’s, 475-0868 Open Open
• Waterside Grill, 697-0724 Open until 5 p.m. Closed
• The Waverly, 475-3500 Open Closed
• Zeke’s Uptown, 460-9353 Open until 7 p.m. Closed
North Port
• Blue Tequila, 888-5332 Open until 4 p.m. Closed
• The Family Table, 423-0473 Closed Open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• Kumo Japanese Steakhouse, 426-5866 Open Open
• La Rocca, 423-9211 Open 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Closed
• Michelangelo’s, 426-0044 Open Closed
• Olde World Restaurant, 426-1155 Open until 8 p.m. Closed
• Pink Tequila, 564-6644 Open until 4 p.m. Closed
Port Charlotte
• All-Star Sports Grill, 743-4140 Open Closed
• Bella Napoli, 764-8000 Open Closed
• Chubbyz, 613-0002 Open Closed
• Colosseo, 766-1413 Open until 6 p.m. Closed
• Curry and Kabab, 979-8080 Open Open
• Ephesus Mediterranean Grill, 681-2343 Buffet 4 to 8 p.m. Closed
• Fin Sushi & Grill, 666-6686 Open Open
• Flavors of India, 889-7411 Open Unconfirmed
• Gatorz, 625-5000 Open Closed
• JD’s Bistro & Grille, 255-0994 Brunch 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Closed
• K’s Family Pizzeria, 625-6989 Open until 8 p.m. Closed
• La Famiglia, 235-7492 Open, reservations only Closed
• Noy’s Bistro and Lounge, 214-5194 Open Closed
• Olympia Restaurant, 255-3440 Open Open until 6 p.m.
• Peter’s Restaurant, 743-2454 Open until noon Closed
• Pioneers Pizza, 235-2424 Open until 5 p.m. Closed
• Rossini, 766-6111 Open-Seven Fishes Closed
• Smok’n Pit BBQ, 249-9963 Open until 5 p.m. Closed
• Visani, 629-9191 Open, Dean Martin Closed
• Wally’s Southern Style BBQ, 613-0005 Open until 8 p.m. Closed
Punta Gorda
• 88 Keys, 639-7700 Open Open until 6 p.m.
• Blue Turtle, 637-9477 Closed Open
• Burg’r Bar, 655-8050 Open until 2 p.m. Closed
• Callaloo, 639-2633 Open Closed
• Captain’s Table, 637-1177 Closed Buffet 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
• Celtic Ray, 916-9115 Open Open
• Dean’s South of the Border, 575-6100 Open Closed
• Dockside Grill, Four Points by Sheraton, 637-6770 Open Open
• F.M. Don’s, 637-8800 Open Open, special menu
• Harpoon Harry’s, 637-1177 Open until 3 p.m. Closed
• Hurricane Charley’s, 639-9695 Open Closed
• IceHouse, 575-0866 Open Closed
• Italia, 639-7655 Open Open
• John Ski’s House of Breakfast & Lunch, 347-7645 Open Closed
• La Fiorentina, 639-6500 Open Closed
• Laishley Crab House, 205-5566 Open until 3 p.m. Closed
• Leroy’s, 505-2489 Open, but early close Closed
• Mint Asian Cuisine, 621-8259 Open Open
• Monty’s, 637-0008 Unconfirmed Closed
• The Perfect Caper, 505-9009 Open 5 to 9 p.m. Open 1 to 7 p.m.
• Phil’s 41, 575-7575 Open until 5 p.m. Closed
• River City Grill, 639-9080 Open Open
• TT’s Tiki Bar, 637-6770 Open Open
• Village Brewhouse, 621-8329 Open until 5 p.m. Closed
• Village Fish Market, 639-7959 Open until 7 p.m. Closed
La Fiorentina says, ‘Good morning!’
Starting this morning, dining room manager Joe LeClair reports, you can get a hearty breakfast at Punta Gorda’s La Fiorentina.
Can you say, “Steak and eggs”? You can even have a filet mignon Benedict; Maine lobster with your eggs; four kinds of French toast; and breakfast pizza and Stromboli.
La Fiorentina Steakhouse Italiana ($$-$$$), 941-639-6500, is open daily at 10361 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Breakfast 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., lunch 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., dinner 11 a.m. to close.
Local boys take over Cody’s
Lemon Bay’s own Nick Simmons, former owner of Port Charlotte’s Ragin’ Cajun and most recently at Punta Gorda’s Penny’s Restaurant, is now general manager of Cody’s Original Roadhouse in Port Charlotte Town Center mall, replacing former GM Tim Martin. Joining him as new kitchen manager is Charlotte High graduate Jason Shinault.
Send restaurant and bar news and recommendations to columnist Sue Wade at suewade47@aol.com.
Average price ranges are $ = inexpensive (under $10), $$ = moderate ($11-$30), and $$$ = pricey (over $30), including tip and beverage.
