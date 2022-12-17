The holidays can be stressful, especially what with hurricane recovery, insurance game playing and all. Why sweat a feast, too? Let us help you find the right place to escape for a while.
Though only a handful of places are open for Christmas, many are ready to serve you Christmas Eve.
Be sure to make reservations early. Phone numbers are 941 area code unless otherwise noted.
Here are the restaurants we know of with their phone numbers followed by their status on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day:
VENICE AREA
Allegro Bistro 484-1889 Open until 8 p.m./ Closed
Bodrum Restaurant 412-0090 Open/Open
Bogey’s 488-9156 Open until 8 p.m./Closed
BrewBurger’s 484-2337 Closing early/Closed
BrewBurger’s Back Porch 484-2337 Closing early/Closed
British Open Pub 492-9227 Open until 7 p.m. /Closed
Burgundy Square Café 451-8261 Open/Closed
Bushido Sushi 485-1757 Open/Closed
Café Venice 484-1855 Open 4:30 to 7 p.m./Closed
Cassariano 786-1000 Open 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m./ Closed
Chaz 51 484-6200 Open 4 to 11 p.m./Closed
Clever Monkey 786-1834 Closing early/Closed
Côté France 220-7189 Open/Open
Crow’s Nest 484-9551 Booked/Closed
Daiquiri Deck 488-0649 Open/Open at 5 p.m.
Darrell’s 485-9900 Call to confirm/Closed Da Vinci German 966-6347 Open/Closed
Dockside Waterfront Grill 218-6418 Open/Closed
Fins at Sharky’s 999-3467 Open/Closed
Gold Rush BBQ 483-3137 Open until 8 p.m./Closed
Irma’s Tacos 681-2348 Open until 8 p.m./Closed
L’Olive 445-4904 Open/Open
Lucarelli’s 445-4755 Open/Closed
Made in Italy 488-8282 Open/Closed
Nokomos Sunset Hut 488-1324 Open/Closed
Off The Wagon 497-2048 Closing early/Closed
Old Salty Dog 483-1000 Open until 2:30 p.m./ Closed
Paradise Grill 786-1524 Open until 4 p.m./ Closed
Patches 484-6713 Open until 12:30 p.m./Closed
Pelican Alley 786-3616 Open until 7:30 p.m./ Closed
Pizza Gorda 837-2000 Open until 7 p.m./Closed
Ristorante San Marco 254-6565 Open/Closed
Rosebud’s 918-8771 Open/Open
The Sand Trap 493-2300 Open/Closed
Sharky’s on the Pier 488-1456 Open/Closed
Shuck N’ Ale 499-7200 Open/Closed
Star Thai & Sushi 485-3981 Open/Open at 4:30
Tarpon Point 423-9616 Open/Closed
Tikka Indian Cuisine 303-5073 Open/Open
T.J. Carney’s 480-9244 Open/Open
Trattoria da Mino 866-863-6633 Open/Closed
Valenti’s 484-1888 Open/Closed
Venezia Restaurant 308-7700 Open/Open 7 a.m. to noon
Venice Ale House 303-6906 Open until 8 p.m./Closed
ENGLEWOOD
Apulia Osteria Italiana 688-2183 Open/Closed
Artur’s Restaurant 473-0171 Open/Open
Boca Royale 475-6464 Takeout only/Takeout only
Cape Haze Tavern 840-8946 Open 4 to 7:30 p.m./Closed
Country Hound 474-7767 Closed/Closed
Culture Coffee 460-8542 Open/Open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
End Zone 473-9663 Open/Closed
Farlow’s 474-5343 Open/Closed
Isabella’s Bistro 698-8880 Open 4 to 8 p.m./Closed
Ken & Barb’s 460-8999 Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m./Closed
La Stanza 475-1355 Open 4 to 10 p.m./Closed
Landy’s Restaurant 474-4292 Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m./Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Lighthouse Grill 828-1368 Open until 4 p.m./Closed
Lock ‘N Key 474-1517 Open/Closed
Magnolias on the Bay 460-8219 Open/Closed
Mango Bistro 681-3500 Open/Closed
Nicola’s 474-6195 Open/Closed
Rum Bay 697-0566 Open/Buffet noon to 8 p.m.
SandBar Tiki & Grille 460-8280 Open/Closed
The Waverly 475-3500 Open until 7 p.m./Closed
NORTH PORT
Alvaro’s 426-3619 Open until 2 p.m./Closed
Austin’s North Port 426-1155 Open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m./Closed
Blue Tequila 888-5332 Open until 3 p.m./Closed
La Rocca 423-9211 Open until 8 p.m./Closed
Michelangelo’s 426-0044 Open until 4 p.m./Closed
Pink Tequila 564-6644 Open until 3 p.m./Closed
Zio’s Twelve 21 426-9800 Open/Closed
PORT CHARLOTTE
All-Star Sports Grill 743-4140 Open/Closed
Bella Napoli 764-8000 Open until 8 p.m./Closed
Big Bamboo 763-8999 Open/Open
BLU Grotto 249-9205 Open 4 to 8 p.m./Closed
Brothers Fish House 627-1006 Open/Closed
Captain Crab 625-6888 Open/Open
The Chef Thai Sushi 883-6800 Open/Open
Chubbyz 613-0002 Open/Closed
Curry and Kabab 979-8080 Open/Open
Ephesus Mediterranean 681-2343 Call to confirm/Closed
Finnegan’s 766-9886 Open until 4 p.m./Closed
Fin Sushi & Grill 666-6686 Open/Open
Gatorz 625-5000 Open/ Closed
Ginger Dim Sum 391-5768 Open/Open
Grill at 1951 255-0994 Open/Closed
Healthy Pho 937-830-8626 Open/Closed
K’s Family Pizzeria 625-6989 Closing early/Closed
Lime Tequila 979-9485 Open until 3 p.m./Closed
Los Mariachis 627-8030 Closing early/Closed
Misaki Sushi 883-4356 Open/Open
Pioneers Pizza 235-2424 Closing early/Closed
Pitmasters 979-8805 Open/Closed
Plaza Mexico 391-5319 Open/Closed
Rossini 766-6111 Open/Closed
Taste of Europe Bistro 391-5469 Seatings 4:30 and 7 p.m./Closed
Visani 629-9191 Open/Closed
Wally’s BBQ 613-0005 Open until 8 p.m./Closed
PUNTA GORDA AREA
88 Keys 639-7700 Open/Open noon to 4 p.m., $149/couple
Burg’r Bar 655-8050 Open/Closed
Captain’s Table 637-1177 Open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m./ Buffet fully booked
Celtic Ray 916-9115 Open/Open
Dean’s 575-6100 Open/Closed
Dockside Grill Four Points 637-6770 Open/Open
DoughBar 916-9705 Closing early/Closed
El Dorado 621-8630 Call to confirm/Closed
F.M. Don’s 637-8800 Open/Open 1 to 6 p.m.
Harpoon Harry’s 637-1177 Open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m./Closed
Hemingway’s 637-9477 Open/Closed
Hurricane Charley’s 639-9695 Open/Closed
IceHouse 575-0866 Open/Closed
John Ski’s 347-7645 Open 6 a.m. to 1:30 p.m./Closed
Laishley Crab House 205-5566 Open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m./Closed
Leroy’s 505-2489 Open until 8 p.m./Closed
Los Mariachis 205-8905 Closing early/Closed
Mary Margaret’s 863-494-0615 Open until 3 p.m. /Closed
Mint Thai Cuisine 621-8259 Open/Closed
Monty’s 637-0008 Closing early/Closed
Perch 360 639-7700 Open/Closed
Pho Saigon 575-7799 Call to confirm/Closed
The Pier 347-8116 Open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m./ Closed
Pioneers Pizza 916-9947 Closing early/Closed
Pizza Gorda 205-8092 Open until 7 p.m./Closed
River City Grill 639-9080 Open 4:30 to 9 p.m./ Open noon to 6 p.m.
Riviera Bar & Grill 639-2633 Open/Closed
Sandra’s Restaurant 575-0177 Open 4 to 9 p.m./ Closed
TT’s 637-6770 Open/ Open
Village Brewhouse 621-8329 Closing early/ Closed
Village Fish Market 639-7959 Closing early/Closed
