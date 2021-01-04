Several Grapefruit League MLB teams do spring trainnig in Southwest Florida.

These ball parks are an easy drive from Punta Gorda:

Atlanta Braves: CoolToday Park ,18800 S. West Villages Parkway, Wellen Park (West Villages).

Tampa Bay Rays: Charlotte Sports Park 2300 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte

Boston Red Sox: JetBlue Park at Fenway South 11500 Fenway South Drive, Fort Myers

Minnesota Twins: CenturyLink Sports Complex, 14100 6 Mile Cypress Parkway, Fort Myers

Pittsburgh Pirates: LECOM Park, 1611 9th Street W. (17th Avenue West & 9th Street West), Bradenton

Baltimore Orioles: Ed Smith Stadium, 2700 12th St., Sarasota

To find out more and check schedules, visit www.springtrainingonline.com


