This section is aimed at keeping our winter visitors informed about some of the top stories that occurred while they were away. The year has been a busy one with a lot of good news and some we wish never happened.
We still have the same beautiful beaches you remember from the last time you were here, they just got a little smellier for a while this summer.
Red tide dominated the news in Southwest Florida. Fish kills were the order of the day from Fort Myers all the way to Bradenton. But that didn’t slow down our area’s economy much. Take a look at page 2 to learn more about that.
Another big story was Sunseeker Resort, which aims to change the face of Charlotte Harbor. Allegiant Airlines is planning to build a world-class resort along the shores of Charlotte Harbor. Although the project was initially announced in 2017, the airline adjusted plans and now is aiming to build 500 hotel rooms and 160 condos. Take a look at page 3 to learn more.
In Englewood, a big story was the demolition of Placida landmark, The Fishery. The cluster of boutique shops was once a bustling fishery. The Fishery will become the Village and Marina of Boca Grande. The details are on page 6.
The 2018 midterm elections were exciting to watch and here in Southwest Florida we had a changing of the guard in many areas. If you want to know who your new city and county officials are, turn to page 7 to find out.
There are plenty of other events you might want to know about, like the Southwest Florida International Air Show and the building of the new Atlanta Braves stadium in North Port.
We are glad you are with us again this year. Thanks for taking time to catch up on the news!
Jim Gouvellis is the executive editor of Sun Newspapers.
