White flower blooms at Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Symbolic flowers have long been part of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, to be held Oct. 6 at Laishley Park in Punta Gorda.
Each flower has a color, and each color has a meaning: orange to represent support for the cause; purple to symbolize a loved one lost to the disease; yellow to denote a caregiver for someone with Alzheimer’s or dementia; blue to indicate someone living with it.
Approximately 500 participated in last year’s event in Charlotte County.
Last year, Melissa Lockhart said, a new color was introduced: white to symbolize a cure.
“Seeing it kind of gives you chills because we’ve never before had a flower to represent a cure,” said Lockhart, chairwoman of the Charlotte County event for the second year.
The event is held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide. It’s the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. More than five million Americans are living with the disease, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Lockhart is the owner of Helping Hands of Southwest Florida, a private-duty, nonmedical, in-home care referral company in Punta Gorda. She is president of OCEAN (Our Charlotte Elder Affairs Network), a coalition of public and private health, human and social service organizations that serves as a resource for Charlotte County seniors.
But working as an Alzheimer’s advocate “is my passion,” she said.
“Alzheimer’s is in my family,” Lockhart said. “My great-grandmother passed away from it, and my grandmother just passed away from it. And with the work I do, I’ve been around it for years.”
It’s the only cause of death in the top 10 in America that cannot be prevented, cured or slowed.
Which is why the appearance of the white flower is so significant.
“It’s a sign of hope,” Lockhart said.
Registration for this year’s walk starts at 8 a.m. at Laishley Park. After ceremonies, the two-mile walk will begin at 9 a.m. Last year, the event raised about $35,000, Lockhart said. This year’s goal is $50,000. About 78 cents of every dollar raised stays in Charlotte County, Lockhart said.
To register or to become a sponsor, email alefcakis@alz.org, call 727-578-2558 or visit alz.org/walk.
