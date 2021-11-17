ENGLEWOOD — For three months, Bill Snyder has worried about a strip of streetlights out along State Road 776, leaving a half-mile patch of the roadway dark and unsafe, right in the middle of town.
“Someone is responsible — but I don’t know who is,” said Snyder who owns the Sportsman Pub on the 800 block of South Indiana Avenue, also known as S.R. 776. “It gets really dark here at night,” he said.
As late as Tuesday evening, starting just north of Sarasota-Charlotte county line, a dozen of the streetlights on the west side of the street, stayed dark while others, north and south, flickered on as the sun set.
It’s even more noticeable now after the time change, and the sun sets an hour earlier.
“Three months is ridiculous,” Snyder said.
Snyder said he’s called the Sarasota County Commission office, including Commissioner Ron Cutsinger, an Englewood resident whose district includes Englewood.
But Cutsinger said Monday he didn’t know anything about the problem.
“This is the first I have heard of it,” Cutsinger stated in an email Monday. “As far as I can tell, I have no correspondence or messages regarding the issue. I’m copying this to commission services to see if a call or email came in that I am unaware of.”
Apparently, it’s not the power company’s fault. Florida Power and Light spokeswoman Mariela Quinpanilla explained how governmental jurisdictions are responsible for streetlight maintenance along some state roads across Florida. Such is the case along S.R. 776.
However, Quinpanilla said Tuesday, a FPL crew went out and checked the circuitry for the streetlight, and found it working well.
Tampering with the streetlights may be the problem.
Sarasota County spokeswoman Brianna Grant affirmed how the county is responsible for the streetlights along S.R. 776 in South County. Also, a Public Works crew inspected the streetlight system for problems.
“Initial repairs were completed at the location of concern yesterday evening,” Grant stated in her recent email to The Daily Sun.
The email said the investigation found some tampering with existing wires, she said.
“The majority of the lights are back on and they will return today and finish the repair...Following restoration of a majority of the streetlights, we received a complaint that the streetlights are too bright,” she said. “The county will continue to make streetlight repairs and manage community relationships as possible.”
Hearing the problem was being addressed, Snyder was pleased.
“It’s finally getting done and it is about time,” he said.
For streetlight outages and other problems, the public encouraged to call 941-861-5000 first, and then they can ask for Public Works. The public can always use the county’s See Click Fix service at seeclick fix.com/sarasota-county to report any issues with pot holes, malfunctioning street lights and other problems.
