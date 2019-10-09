ROTONDA WEST — Charlotte County Sheriff's deputies are looking for whoever is responsible for shooting BB guns in the Rotonda West neighborhood and breaking windows.

On Wednesday, the CCSO issued this statement: "Over the past week, deputies have responded to two incidents of damage to windows that appear to be caused by a BB gun. The incidents occurred on Sportsman Place (Oct. 4) and Rotonda Circle near Pinehurst (Oct. 7).

"If you have information about who may be involved, or you have observed someone suspicious in that area, please contact Detective Wagner by calling 941-475-9005.

"Anyone with information regarding this investigation who wishes to remain anonymous, and eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477)."

