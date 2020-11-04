Venice is a city with such an amazing history that it takes multiple organizations to preserve it and tell it.
Sometimes there is overlap and oftentimes there is confusion among the public as to who is who and who is doing what. It reminds me of that old Abbott and Costello comedy bit where Who is on first and I Don’t Know plays third base — a lot of confusion.
So here is a breakdown of who is on history in Venice.
Venice Division of Historical Resources
The city of Venice is proud enough of its past that there is a division within Public Works that is devoted to that. Its mission is to collect, preserve and interpret historical and prehistorical material relating to the city of Venice and its neighboring communities. The division operates the Venice Museum housed in the former Triangle Inn and listed on the National Register of Historic Places and the Local Register of Historic Places. Here is where you go to learn about Venice’s history.
The latest addition is the Julia Cousins Laning and Dale Laning Archives & Research Center. Located on Milan Avenue, it is the place to go to research Venice’s past. The city’s beloved Old Betsy (1926 fire truck) also falls under the division. Private funding is currently being raised to build a new home for her on the Cultural Campus.
The division also works with Venice Heritage, Inc. to restore the Lord-Higel House behind City Hall. The division also deals with historic preservation in the city and, just for good measure, also oversees public art.
Venice Heritage, Inc.
Venice Heritage is the child of two previous nonprofit groups in Venice: the
