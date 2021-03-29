Spring training is wrapping up and the MLB regular season gets underway in a couple of days.
That can only mean one thing ... labor strife?
No, the Daily Sun Sports department’s fearless, if ultimately misguided, predictions for the upcoming 2021 regular and postseason.
The only prediction sure to come true? They’ll play way more games than last season.
PATRICK OBLEY, Sports Writer
AL MVP: Mike Trout, L.A. Angels. Safe choice, maybe, but he now has Anthony Rendon in the same lineup.
NL MVP: Juan Soto, Washington. Going to be a tight race, but multiple Dodgers will split their votes and nobody cares about San Diego.
AL Cy Young: Gerrit Cole, Yankees. Actually I think Lucas Giolito is the better pitcher but, somehow, Tony LaRussa is going to mess him up.
NL Cy Young: Jacob de Grom, Mets. He is so much better than anyone else in either league right now. No contest.
AL Rookie: Nick Madrigal, Chicago White Sox: He won’t break the rookie hits record, but he’s going to come close.
NL Rookie: Sixto Sanchez, Miami. Almost went with Atlanta’s Ian Anderson, so I think it will come down to pitchers as the position prospects flop.
AL Manager: Dusty Baker, Houston. Who doesn’t love Dusty and goodness, gracious, it just can’t be Tony LaRussa.
NL Manager: Don Mattingly, Miami. Everyone’s sleeping on the Marlins because they can’t name a Marlin.
AL East: Tampa Bay. Toronto is the trendy pick, New York the obvious one but Tampa Bay is the smart one.
AL Central: Chicago White Sox. It’s their year, people, so stand aside and marvel.
AL West: Houston. Oakland will be hanging in it all the way and Seattle will reveal itself as the division’s future.
AL Wild Card No. 1.: New York. Too much talent to be out of the picture, entirely.
AL Wild Card No. 2: Kansas City. I’m a Royals fan. Shut up. Stop laughing. Leave me alone.
NL East: Atlanta. Love this team, but have the feeling there’s an epic slump in them somewhere that might cost the division.
NL Central: St. Louis Cardinals. I hate the team, I hate the town, I hate their stupid faces, but they’re the best.
NL West: L.A. Dodgers. Those of you saying San Diego, please Google “Michael Jordan Stop It gif”.
NL Wild Card No. 1: San Diego. Obligatory insert NL West runner-up here
NL Wild Card No. 2: Miami. Come on, people, have a little fun with your No. 2 WC picks this year, will ya?
ALCS: White Sox over Yankees. It’s their year, people, so stand aside and marvel.
NLCS: Cardinals over Dodgers. I hate myself.
World Series: White Sox over Cardinals. It’s their year, people, so stand aside and marvel.
VINNIE PORTELL, Sports Writer
AL MVP: Mike Trout, Angels: He’s been so good for so long that many are probably bored by him, but he remains the most complete player in the game.
NL MVP: Mookie Betts, L.A. Dodgers. One of the fastest players with one of the best swings on the best team in baseball? Say no more.
AL Cy Young: Shane Bieber, Cleveland. One of the best pitchers over the past two years, Bieber has been an All-Star MVP, is the defending Cy Young winner and he should only get better.
NL Cy Young: Luis Castillo, Cincinnati. A player who broke out two years ago, Castillo struggled to open 2020 before finishing as one of the game’s top aces.
AL Rookie: Nick Madrigal, Chicago White Sox. A shoulder injury slowed him in 2020, but the young infielder displayed an advanced ability at the plate and he joins a potent lineup.
NL Rookie: Dylan Carlson, St. Louis. Carlson struggled initially upon his call-up last season, but shined in the playoffs — moving up to bat cleanup in what could have been a glimpse into his future.
AL Manager: Dusty Baker, Houston. One of the oldest managers in baseball, should win this award if he can move the Astros past their cheating scandal.
NL Manager: Luis Rojas, New York Mets. Injuries, scandals and a stacked division are obstacles for him to navigate. If he get the Mets back to October, there’d be no one more deserving.
AL East: New York Yankees. Their pitching is a mess after Gerrit Cole, but they have enough offense to hold off the now-depleted Rays and up-and-coming Blue Jays.
AL Central: Chicago White Sox. The boys on the South Side have it all — an ace pitcher in Lucas Giolito, the reigning AL MVP in Jose Aubreu and several young and talented players to complement them.
AL West: Houston. Struggled to a losing record last year, but the return of some soon-to-be healthy pitchers and the growth of talented youngsters like Kyle Tucker and Yordan Alvarez should make 2020 an aberration.
AL Wild Card No. 1.: Toronto Blue Jays. Saw signs of a breakthrough in 2020 and splurged to add to that core — bringing in George Springer, Marcus Semien along with adding pitching depth — making them a dangerous team come October.
AL Wild Card No. 2: Minnesota Twins. Have had one of the most explosive lineups in the league for years and that should be the case once again — despite a slightly new look.
NL East: Atlanta. The Braves have owned the East for much of the past few decades and that should hold true again this year as they brought back Marcell Ozuna while also adding Charlie Morton.
NL Central: St. Louis. The Cardinals have never been afraid to add expensive and proven talent and did so again this offseason, bringing in superstar Nolan Arenado to an already contending team.
NL West: Dodgers. It’s boring to pick the Dodgers — the best team on the planet — to win their division, but the addition of Trevor Bauer almost makes this team unfair.
NL Wild Card No. 1: San Diego. The most fun team in baseball got even more fun this offseason — adding tons of talent from Yu Darvish to Blake Snell, and others, as it tries to unseat the Dodgers.
NL Wild Card No. 2: New York Mets. The Mets turned into spenders under new management — bringing in Fransisco Lindor and a now-injured Carlos Carrasco — making them a legitimate threat to contend with the Braves.
ALCS: White Sox over Yankees. Starting pitching gives them the edge.
NLCS: Padres over Braves. Remember the part where they got Darvish and Snell?
World Series: Padres over White Sox. Winter spending spree pays off, big time.
SCOTT ZUCKER, Sports Editor
AL MVP: Aaron Judge, New York Yankees: One of these years, Judge is finally going to stay healthy for an entire season, when he does, watch out. This is that year.
NL MVP: Fernando Tatis, Jr, San Diego: The 22-year-old shortstop projects as a possible 30-30 man for the Padres with a strong average and glove, if he stays healthy.
AL Cy Young: Shane Bieber, Cleveland. Don’t the Indians always seem to have Cy candidate?
NL Cy Young: Blake Snell, San Diego: The former Rays’ ace has Cy Young stuff, as he proved last Fall, and now will get to go deeper in games.
AL Rookie: Andrew Vaughn, Chicago White Sox: One of the best first base prospects in baseball (he can hit for power and average) he may see time in left as well as at DH this season.
NL Rookie: Ian Anderson, Atlanta. The Braves’ young right-hander is ready to prove that last year’s sub 2.00 ERA was no fluke.
AL Manager: Charlie Montoyo, Toronto. Montoyo has the prefect demeanor to steer the young and talent Blue Jays to a postseason berth.
NL Manager: Jayce Tingler, San Diego. Aside from being fun to say, he’s got a ton of talent to work with.
AL East: New York. They finally find enough health to hold of the Rays and Jays.
AL Central: Chicago White Sox. Young and deep in talent, even Tony LaRussa can’t screw this up.
AL West: Houston. I mean really, who else was it going to be?
AL Wild Card No. 1.: Toronto. The Jays pitching will eventually do them in but their lineup will carry them a long way.
AL Wild Card No. 2: Tampa Bay. There seem to be starting pitching questions, but the Rays front office usually knows more than I do.
NL East: Atlanta. A lot of good starting pitching and a solid lineup is enough to overcome bullpen questions.
NL Central: St. Louis Cardinals. They’re always in it and having Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt in the middle of the lineup can’t hurt.
NL West: L.A. Dodgers. The Padres are going to be fun, but the defending World champs added a Cy Young winner, so ...
NL Wild Card No. 1: San Diego. They added just about everyone not named Bauer in the offseason.
NL Wild Card No. 2: New York Mets. They have to run into some good luck at some point, right?
ALCS: Yankees over White Sox. It’s just that year for them.
NLCS: Braves over Dodgers. Great starting pitching everywhere, but it feels like Freddie Freeman’s time.
World Series: Braves over Yankees. Atlanta gets revenge of those ’90s World Series losses.
