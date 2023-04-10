SARASOTA — With the death of Sarasota County Commissioner Nancy Detert last week, the question becomes, what happens next?
More than halfway through her second and final term on the County Commission, Detert died with 19 months remaining in her term. The next election coming in November 2024.
The Sarasota County Charter provides that when a vacancy occurs on the board of county commission, state law dictates how that vacancy is filled.
Turning to Section 114.04 of the Florida Statutes, the law provides that the governor will appoint the next person to fill the remainder of Detert’s term, which is less than the 24 months specified in the statute.
But whom Gov. Ron DeSantis will appoint is open to speculation.
As a member of the Republican Party, typically, the local party in Sarasota County would be expected to make a recommendation to the governor.
But complicating the situation is the expected presidential quest of the governor as a factor in the selection, plus the presence of former Sarasota County Commissioner Christian Ziegler, now the chair of the state GOP and an ally of DeSantis.
Ziegler did not respond to an email from The Daily Sun asking if he would make a recommendation and who was on his list as a potential replacement for Detert.
Greg Wood, a small business owner from Venice, had already filed with the Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections office to run for Detert’s seat in 2024, and could be considered although he has no known political experience.
If DeSantis wants to look for immediate experience to fill the void caused by Detert’s death, he could look to former commissioners Jon Thaxton or Charles Hines, or even former Venice Mayor John Holic, who attempted a run against Detert in 2016.
Hines was asked if he had interest in returning to the County Commission.
“It was a true honor to serve our community and I have always looked to finding ways to continue to do so,” Hines responded via email. “I am excited about the progress Trust for Public Land is making on Florida Gulf Coast Trail and as such time may be an issue to do both.”
Another former commissioner is Christine Robinson, who is the executive director of The Argus Foundation. Her husband, Eric Robinson, is a former Sarasota County School Board member. Also, retired Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight is still in the area.
Whomever DeSantis selects must be a resident of District 3, which runs from the Gulf of Mexico to include part of the Nokomis area, the city of Venice, South Venice, and that portion of North Port mostly north of West Price Boulevard and west of North Sumter Boulevard.
