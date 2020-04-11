Some numbers are clearly identified with one athlete, and we’ve seen several in the relatively short history of pro and major college sports in the Tampa Bay area. Derrick Brooks’ 55 is one such example.
There’s a case to be made for a few others, such as Rays third baseman Evan Longoria’s No. 3, but, for now anyway, we kept that on the list to be debated, especially as fresh as the memories are of Jameis Winston’s career as the Bucs’ No. 3, and our appreciation for Freddie Solomon.
Here are 10 numbers, some already retired and others that may soon be, that we think of as clearing belonging to only one player or coach:
No. 4 Vinny Lecavalier, Lightning center
Rays lefty Blake Snell could make a pitch to join the foursquare, but for now Lecavalier has it alone. And as a reminder, No. 4 hangs from the rafters at Amalie Arena.
No. 20 Ronde Barber, Bucs cornerback
Among many snapshots of Barber’s career, most memorable is him streaking down the sideline in Philadelphia with a pick-six to seal a trip to the Super Bowl.
No. 26 Martin St. Louis, Lightning winger
Undersized and undrafted, St. Louis made those digits look pretty big during 13 seasons that included a Cup, an MVP award and five All-Star appearances.
No. 40 Mike Alstott, Bucs fullback
The A-Train was usually chugging at full power, as Alstott kept running and running as a force and an inspiration during most of his 11 seasons.
No. 47 John Lynch, Bucs safety
Hall of Fame voters haven’t agreed, but those who played with Lynch make strong case for how impactful he was during 11 years as the last line of defense.
No. 55 Derrick Brooks, Bucs linebacker
An 11-time Pro Bowler, a nine-time All-Pro, a defensive player of the year award, a Super Bowl championship ring, induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. There’s a reason there won’t be another Bucs 55.
No. 63 Lee Roy Selmon, Bucs defensive tackle
Talk about a tough act to follow: The first player ever drafted by the Bucs, to be a star, to have his number retired, to be voted into the Hall of Fame, to be inducted into the Ring of Honor.
No. 70 Joe Maddon, Rays manager
Others have worn 70, but none will have the impact Maddon did on the field, working with his bosses to transform a franchise — and in some ways the game.
No. 91 Steven Stamkos, Lightning forward
Much is made of the time Stamkos has missed due to injury, but the numbers he has posted — twice leading the NHL in goals and making six All-Star teams — are telling enough.
No. 99 Warren Sapp, Bucs defensive tackle
The player, the person, the team, the time and the number all fit. Sapp had flaws, but what he did well worked, well enough to get him in the Hall of Fame and his number retired.
