The Whosoevers are coming to Venice.
The group was created by P.O.D. founding member Sonny Sandoval and radio host Ryan Ries who call it “a movement to empower students to realize their true life purpose.”
It’s kicking off a Florida tour in Tampa and was scheduled to host an event in Venice on Oct. 26.
P.O.D. is known for its early 2000 hits “Youth of the Nation,” which was nominated for a Grammy, and “Alive” from its “Satellite” album, which went triple platinum.
The Whosoevers movement has been ongoing since 2009.
In a news release, it said it works to inspire youth “to break the barriers of substance abuse, sex addiction, mental illness and suicidal thoughts by hosting dynamic live events at schools, churches and juvenile detention facilities, where young people have the opportunity to be inspired by encouraging messages, music and skateboarding shows.”
The group has noted that anxiety and depression have increased because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of that, they believe “there is no time to waste in bringing encouragement and hope to as many young people as possible.”
“With everything that kids have gone through during the past six months alone, it’s clear that they need a break, to have fun and be encouraged by people who have gone through hard things, too,” Sandoval said. “We have seen time and again how these live events have brought life and joy to the young people we have the honor of meeting, and are confident that this fall tour will have a powerful effect on even more children and adolescents.”
The final area event is:
2 p.m. Oct. 28 at Zephyrhills Skatepark, Zephyrhills
“We are so excited to meet and speak with students across Florida to encourage and inspire them,” said Ries, co-founder of The Whosoevers movement. “Now more than ever, young people need to be empowered with the tools it takes to be the best individuals that they can be, no matter what kind of home or background they come from. It’s an incredible opportunity to show these kids love and appreciation for all that they are and will be one day.”
For more information, visit thewhosoevers.com/about.
