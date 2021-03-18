Why did Rep. Greg Steube vote against awarding medals to Capitol officers?
Editor’s note: This statement, released from the office of Rep. Greg Steube, R-Florida, explains why he voted not to award congressional gold medals to Capitol police officers who defended the building during the Jan. 6 insurrection.
The unprecedented leadership failures of Speaker Pelosi, the U.S. Capitol Police Chief and the Sergeant at Arms put their officers, Members of Congress and the public at risk on January 6. They had the opportunity to call in the National Guard days before and refused to do so for “optics.” There is no reason that Congress should now award the highest civilian medal to leaders who failed in protecting the Capitol, which led to their resignation and the shooting of an unarmed woman, just so Speaker Pelosi can check the box and say she supports law enforcement a week after Pelosi-led Democrats attacked the police by ending their qualified immunity and taking away their protective equipment.
Rep. Steube’s record on actually supporting the police is clear and he has been a staunch defender of our law enforcement while the Democrats have tried to defund, dismantle, and disband our police forces all while handing them a gold medal to a failure in leadership.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.