According to an estimate from the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry, an organization that represents the international music industry, people around the world spend on average 20.1 hours per week listening to music, up from 18.4 hours in 2021.

We have more ways to access music than at any time in history and a whole world of unfamiliar styles to explore.


   

Good pop music, truly of its moment, should throw older adults off its scent. It should clear the room of boring adults and give the kids some space

Timothy McKenry is a professor of Music at Australian Catholic University. This article originally was published on “The Conversation.”

