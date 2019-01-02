Good day to all and Happy New Year! Did you know the “Cookie House” cabin in Englewood was named for its unusual “stove wood” construction? Cross-sections of pine logs, stacked on edge in mortar made from cement and beach sand, give it the distinctive appearance of a white plate full of brown cookies.
The cabin, moved to Cedar Point Environmental Park in 2006, is the last of several constructed at the Bass Biological Laboratory and Zoological Research Supply Company compound. The compound was located on New Point Comfort Road along Gottfried Creek, near today’s Merchants Crossing Shopping Center. It served as the personal laboratory and office of John Bass, Jr. from 1933 to 1939.
Bass was born in Athens, Greece where his father, war correspondent for the Chicago Tribune, was assigned during the Greco-Turkish War of 1897. When World War I broke out, John Jr. joined the French Foreign Legion and later, upon the United States’ entry in the war, after a short stint as an ambulance driver, transferred to the Lafayette Escadrille Aero Squadron. After the war he turned to natural history, spending time in Central and South America collecting poisonous snakes, before ultimately specializing in the conservation and study of sharks, marine parasites, and sea worms.
After benefiting grandly from selling the family farm, near today’s downtown Chicago, and investing wisely, Bass Sr. established a trust for scientific pursuits with John, his only son, as administrator. Upon his father’s death in 1931, John took over the family real estate business. However, having never lost his interest in the natural world, particularly marine biology, he visited Englewood in the early 1930s to verify reports of Lemon Bay’s outstanding marine life.
Finding them true, he purchased a portion of the Gottfried Estate and constructed the first full time marine station in Florida, if not the nation, consisting of several “cookie house” cabins, laboratories, a water tower, windmill, workshop, and boathouse. Three month “fellowships,” funded by the family trust, provided travel expenses, room, and board to distinguished scientists selected from around the world to study at the lab. Those receiving fellowships during the facility’s relatively short-lived existence are credited with identifying over 400 marine and terrestrial specimens.
Sadly, misfortune came to the laboratory in late 1939. Apparently, John suffered from a lung ailment, so he with wife Else, had gone to Mexico City that July seeking relief in the hot, dry climate. Soon after Else returned home in early December, she learned John, only 42, had gone on an airplane ride and suffered a fatal affliction due to the change in air pressure. His remains were returned to Englewood and interred in Gulf Pine Memorial Park on Englewood Road. His gravesite is marked by an arch with a ship’s bell, believed to be that of his research schooner “Virginia.” By 1944, without its leader, the lab and supply facility ceased operations, but John’s legacy did not end there.
In 1955, John III and his mother provided Dr. Eugenia Clark, better known in many circles as “The Shark Lady,” with assistance, research material, and equipment from the Bass facility when she was establishing the Cape Haze Marine Laboratory funded by the Vanderbilts, near Placida. That facility, moved to Sarasota County in 1960, eventually became the Mote Marine Laboratory.
Free historic tours of the “Cookie House” are coming up this month and in February at Cedar Point Environmental Park, 2300 Placida Road across from Lemon Bay High School. Visit Charlotte County History Services’ website or call 941-629-7278 for more information.
“Did You Know” appears every other Wednesday, courtesy of this newspaper and the Charlotte County Historical Center Society. The Society’s mission is to help promote and preserve Charlotte County’s rich history. We’re always seeking new members, a family membership is only $35, volunteers, and interested individuals to serve as board members. If you believe our area’s history is as important as we do, please call 941-613-3228 for more information.
