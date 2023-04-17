If the Bucs’ Tristan Wirfs remains healthy and plays another five years or so at his current level, he could be fitted for a gold jacket at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
The only question is whether he will be remembered as a right or left tackle.
Wirfs, who is capable of playing either position, may be asked to move to protect the quarterback’s blind side this season, following the release of left tackle Donovan Smith.
Wirfs played three games at left tackle in 2019 at Iowa, but Bucs general manager Jason Licht has been non-committal about a potential move.
“That remains to be seen,” Licht said at the NFL scouting combine in March. “We haven’t seen it yet in the NFL. I think he has all of the traits to do it if that were the case to do it, but we haven’t had any spring practices, OTAs or anything like that yet.”
However, the fact that the Bucs have a versatile Pro Bowl talent such as Wirfs could make their decision at No. 19 in the NFL draft much easier.
Who’s available in the draft?
This much is certain: the number one need for the Bucs is an offensive tackle. Fortunately, there are at least four expected to go in the first round.
The Bucs currently own the No. 19 overall pick, but Licht isn’t averse to moving up for the right player.
In fact, Wirfs was the fourth offensive tackle taken in the 2020 draft. The Bucs dealt a fourth-round pick to the 49ers to move up one spot and select Wirfs 13th overall.
“We were trying to move up before that, but we were striking out,” Licht said Thursday during his pre-draft news conference. “It worked out, but there was a good hour, an hour and a half of a lot of phone calls and a lot of, ‘What do you mean you’re not going to take (the deal)?” It takes two teams to want to trade.”
In a perfect world, the Bucs will have the opportunity to select a left tackle and leave Wirfs on the right side, where he has been a two-time Pro Bowler and All-Pro.
Ohio State’s Paris Johnson is the consensus best tackle in the draft by virtue of his size (6-foot-6, 313 pounds), athleticism and length (36-inch arms).
But Johnson likely will be gone within the first seven selections. The list of likely first-round tackles also includes Georgia left tackle Broderick Jones and Northwestern’s Peter Skoronski, who some project as a guard at the next level.
The lineman most linked to the Bucs in various mock drafts is Tennessee’s Darnell Wright.
Could Wright be the right pick?
The 6-foot-5, 333-pound Wright is a massive man who started 13 games last season for the Vols at right tackle while allowing zero sacks. He then produced solid workouts at the Senior Bowl and NFL combine.
However, Wright started at left tackle his junior year and allowed only three sacks. His versatility will only improve his draft stock.
“It ended up benefitting me,” Wright said of the move to right tackle during his media session at the NFL scouting combine. “When I think of myself, I think of a left tackle. We just had some things we needed to help with the team, blah, blah, blah, and I had to play right. It worked out.”
Playing and dominating in the Southeastern Conference is a pretty good proving ground for any player, much less an offensive lineman. Wright also is a student of the game, and his preparation enabled him to neutralize elite pass rushers such as All-American Will Anderson of Alabama or LSU’s BJ Ojulari.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.