Bendix

As the trade deadline approaches, general manager Peter Bendix says the Rays have to find the balance between making the team as strong as possible while also understanding that it will be getting players back from injuries before the end of the season.

 Tampa Bay Times photo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Rays’ discussions and decisions leading up to the Aug. 2 trade deadline will go well beyond determining which of several seemingly big needs to address and how much they’re willing to invest based on their standing in the wild-card race.

There are several complicating factors, and that was before the unexpected and extremely intriguing addition of superstar Juan Soto — even as a 2-2 1/2 season rental — to the market.


