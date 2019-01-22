If you were surprised when Mark Richt stepped down as the head coach at Miami last month, you’re in good company. So was former Hurricanes offensive tackle Tyree St. Louis.
“Very,” the Tampa native said last week before the East-West Shrine Game at Tropicana Field.
But St. Louis said he eventually understood Richt’s decision. Richt isn’t selfish, and he wants the best for his players and his alma mater. So if Richt suddenly felt he wasn’t the right person to help them reach their goals…
“He’s going to step down and let us get our potential out,” St. Louis said.
Despite the quick coaching change, St. Louis remains optimistic about his now former program because of his respect for new coach Manny Diaz.
“Manny Diaz is a computer,” St. Louis said. “He is a very smart guy — very intelligent, great with the players, great person, great personality. He’s going to bring in the best of the best to come work with those guys.”
