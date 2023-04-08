 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

'Why we moved here:' Warm Mineral Springs gets 200 visitors in 15 minutes

  • 0
'Why we moved here:' Warm Mineral Springs gets 200 visitors in 15 minutes

NORTH PORT — Marie Takach fussed with pool noodles and her beach bag a good hour before the city reopened its popular Warm Mineral Springs Park.

Hurricane Ian trashed the city-run site in September, prompting its closure. North Port fenced off the park’s oldest structures, laid sidewalk and spiffed the place for Friday’s event. It also offered free admission through Tuesday.


Warm Mineral Springs reopens

Marie Takach leads a crowd down into Warm Mineral Springs on Friday - being among the first to return to the waters after Hurricane Ian devastated the popular park in September.
Hurricane Ian Warm Mineral Springs

North Port’s Warm Mineral Springs sustained “significant damage” due to Hurricane Ian on Sept. 28.
Warm Mineral Springs

Jim Pospisil, Pamela Ewen-Pospisil and Linda Jones prepare to enjoy Warm Mineral Springs. The trio wanted to appreciate the many minerals of the waters.
   
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred