Why we wrote this story
The lack of options and resources available to caregivers can sometimes drive them to take desperate and in some cases allegedly criminal measures to end a loved one’s suffering.
Punta Gorda resident Cheryl Green devoted years to caring for her husband, who suffered from a progressive form of dementia. She contacted the Sun following recent coverage of a fatal shooting involving an elderly caregiver and his wife.
Green said she wished she could have prevented the agony of her own husband’s final days. But she also lamented the lack of options and support for people in her financial position: not wealthy enough to afford top-tier care, but not poor enough to qualify for Medicaid.
“There are programs available, but there are a lot of people who fall in the middle,” said Kirsten O’Donnell, director of communications for the Area Agency on Aging for Southwest Florida. “There’s never enough (options). The situations that caregivers are in are absolutely awful.”
If you have a story you’d like to share, please email newstips@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.