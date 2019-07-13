Venice, FL (34285)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. High near 90F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 75F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.