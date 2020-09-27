For residents wanting to check out the wildside of life — and help animals in the process — there are several rescue centers in the region which are open to human encounters.
Peace River Wildlife Center on the edge of Charlotte Harbor in Punta Gorda is open every day of the year, including holidays.
Big Cat Habitat and Gulf Coast Sanctuary in Sarasota is open less often, but that comes with the caveat that when visitors are allowed in, animals often want to check them out.
In both cases, the nonprofits started with animal lovers being tasked with handling abandoned animals. And in both cases, the need grew and the facilities were born.
Of course, with COVID-19, call or visit their websites for updated information.
Peace River Wildlife Center was founded by Punta Gorda veterinarian Jerry Gingerich who was caring for injured wildlife in the early 1980s and incorporated the center in 1985.
Big Cat Habitat was founded by Kay Rosaire in 1987 as a permanent home for exotic animals that had often been abandoned by owners who didn’t have the correct permits, or funding to feed, the creatures.
Rosaire came from a family of animal workers and educators. She said it all began when her father was tasked with temporarily taking care of a tiger for the people who owned it.
“They never came back for the tiger,” she said. “His name was Nadu. After that, people heard that we took him and they had animals they couldn’t keep and it just kind of escalated ... All the sudden, I had 12 tigers here.”
Today there are three large housing complexes with indoor and outdoor areas, including pools and palm trees for the menagerie that now includes 30 species of exotics and some domestic animals. There are birds, primates, cats and five of the eight species of bears.
Rosaire spent her childhood traveling the world with her family, going to some of the best known zoos.
“It’s the kind of zoo I always thought would be cool when I was a kid,” she said. “I went to almost every zoo and I looked at what I liked and what I didn’t like.”
She thinks it’s important to maintain a connection with animals, noting people sometimes treat animals better than they treat other humans.
“We promote the human-animal bond,” she said. “You can come and really get up close and personal with all sorts of animals, most of which are endangered.”
To her, it’s crucial to accept these often-abandoned animals.
“Most of these animals, had we not taken them in, would have been disposed of,” she said.
Big Cat Habitat & Gulf Coast Sanctuary is online at https://bigcathabitat.org. It is located at 7101 Palmer Blvd., Sarasota. Call or visit its website for updated operational dates.
Peace River Wildlife Center Executive Director Callie Stahl said the facility has been growing ever since it opened — and is in the process of moving to another site in the Ponce de Leon park in Punta Gorda.
“We’ve gained so much popularity,” she said. “We’ve had 100,000 visitors to the center every year; about 2,500 animals that come in (injured, sick or abandoned) — and that is increasing by about 200 animals a year.”
It is currently “squeezed into a quarter-acre,” she said. “So the expansion is going to be great for us.”
Their mission is rescue-rehabilitate-educate, Stahl said.
“We’re there to serve the community,” she said.
That service in Charlotte County is taking in animals others can’t. It has more than 100 animals injured severely enough that they can’t leave. Those include bald eagles, sandhill cranes, owls, pelicans, turtles, rabbits and other animals.
Some are more popular than others. Just ask Luna the screech owl.
Luna was found about five years ago and has a mutation that strips him of all of his color.
“He’s a very rare, popular guy,” Stahl said. “People come from all over the world to see Luna. He’s an excellent draw.”
The center is open for animal intake every day of the year.
Like Big Cat Habitat, it appreciates volunteers and donations, she said.
For more information, the center is online at www.prwildlife.org.
