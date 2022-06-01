Freshwater shad: If you watch bass fishing on TV (doesn’t everybody?), then you’ve probably heard the anglers talking about shad. Finding schools of shad, using lures that mimic shad, fishing the shad spawn, and so on. But most casual freshwater anglers have probably never seen an actual shad, even though they are common in Southwest Florida. Freshwater shad look sort of like a cross between saltwater threadfin herring and scaled sardines. They’re fragile and easily de-scaled like threadfins, but with large eyes like scaled sardines. Bass and catfish love them.
Alligator gar: Can you guess which one of these Southwest Florida gar is the alligator gar? If you guessed “neither,” you are correct. Even though we’ve all heard of people claiming to have caught alligator gar in local waters, the fact is that those fish do not live here. But these two gar species are very common here. One is a Florida gar (sometimes called by the nickname “spotted gar,” even though there’s another species of gar found in the central U.S. which is also called a spotted gar), and the other is a longnose gar. For those of you who botched the first question in our gar quiz, here’s another chance: Which one is the spotted gar and which one is the longnose gar? If you answer wrong on this one, there is no hope for you.
Asian swamp eel: The squirmy guy in this photo was caught a few weeks ago in Shell Creek, but it is not supposed to be there. It’s an invasive exotic species called an Asian swamp eel. These creatures are now widely spread throughout Florida, though they are seldom seen. The following nightmarish tidbits about these invaders are gleaned from communication with Rob Robins at the University of Florida’s Division of Ichthyology: “Those things are everywhere, just hard to detect. Air breathers, hermaphrodites, broad diet … very hard to handle! …unbelievable burrowers. And move across land almost as well as a snake. They are suction feeders and nocturnal. If there’s one, there’s many …”
Poison ivy: Anyone care for some fruit? Well, maybe these particular fruits wouldn’t be the best choice to sprinkle on your breakfast cereal since they are the fruits (drupes) of a nice healthy poison ivy that is running up the side of an oak tree. Did you know there was such a thing as poison ivy fruit? This particularly devilish cluster is hanging off the side of its host tree just about face-high. Poison ivy is actually quite common in Southwest Florida’s uplands. If you are prone to weeks of itchy agony after a brush with poison ivy (like me), you should keep your eyes open while walking the woods.
Twins? Even though they look very much different, these young eastern lubber grasshoppers could very well be siblings. Female lubbers deposit their eggs underground. When those eggs hatch, the tiny little hoppers are black and yellow like the specimen on the left in the photo. As they mature, they molt their “skin” (exoskeleton) several times, becoming larger each time. At the final molt, their nearly useless wings appear and they change colors from black to their adult coloration (usually yellow in this region, though some remain dark). So the lubbers in this photo are quite possibly siblings, with the one on the right having gone through one more molt than the one on the left.
Capt. Ralph Allen runs the King Fisher Fleet of sightseeing and fishing charter boats located at Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda. He is an award-winning outdoor writer and photographer, and is a past president of the Florida Outdoor Writers Association. Contact him at 941-639-2628 or Captain@KingFisherFleet.com.
