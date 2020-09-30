CAPE HAZE — With all the earth-moving at Wildflower Preserve this year, it doesn’t look like much of a nature preserve.
Now, though, the land is getting its first wave of freshly planted young native trees and plants. The members of the Lemon Bay Conservancy see it as the next step toward putting the land back in its natural state. They even hope to start offering tours to small groups beginning in December.
Located on Gasparilla Pines Boulevard, off Placida Road, the 80-acre preserve is undergoing a major makeover. A large excavator, other heavy machinery, landscaping and other crews are still busy digging up and refashioning the property.
The project at Wildflower calls for the removal of Brazilian peppers and other exotic plants, better drainage between its freshwater and brackish water ponds of Lemon Creek, enhanced wetlands, new trails and other amenities.
The Conservancy, which owns the land and is in charge of the project, is getting help from a large grant from the
