ENGLEWOOD — The Wildflower Preserve rose up like a phoenix.
More than 60 people — maintaining social distancing and other health guidelines — attended the recent ribbon-cutting ceremony honoring the Lemon Bay Conservancy’s restoration of the preserve.
Wildflower is located on Gasparilla Pines Boulevard, just south of Rotonda West and off Placida Road. The small, tidal, brackish Lemon Creek runs through the 80-acre property.
The conservancy tamped down some of the festivities due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it was a time to celebrate. Also, the conservancy announced that it formally renamed the preserve as The Lemon Creek Wildflower Preserve.
“Many, many people have contributed time, money and ideas to reach this exciting day,” conservancy president Jim Cooper said. He also noted that the conservancy is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.
“As you know, the Lemon Bay Conservancy is a nonprofit organization,” Cooper said. “We are run by volunteers, and we accomplish everything we do with your donations of volunteer time, your generous financial support of our many partners. Thank you.”
One of those partners was the Southwest Florida Water Management District. The state agency contributed an $825,000 grant to the Conservancy to restore the 80-acre preserve into more pristine condition.
Wildflower now has more than three miles of trails on the property, a wooden bridge, a dedicated bird observation area and a butterfly garden that not only identifies what species are in the area, but also tells what plants will attract them.
“Those residents provided more than 2,000 hours of their own time to make this happen,” said the Water District’s executive director Bruce Armstrong. “I’ve been in the business for 23 years and can tell you that does not happen often. Congratulate yourselves.”
The state agency has also placed a permanent conservation easement on the property to keep it from ever being developed.
From golf course to preserve
“You had this vision when you bought this golf course,” Armstrong told conservancy members. “You wanted to bring it back to life.”
In the 1970s, developers built an 18-hole, par-62 golf course.
The golf course eventually went under in 2006, and the land sat idle, becoming an overgrown jungle of Brazilian pepper trees and other invasive vegetation.
In 2010, conservancy members raised $750,000 in donations to purchase the property.
That same year, Bill Dunson, a retired Penn State biology professor and conservancy member, discovered on a hike with his son and grandson baby tarpon in Lemon Creek, which winds through Wildflower.
Since then researchers — and Lemon Bay High School students — have monitored the tarpon nursery at Wildflower. The preserve is now recognized as a critical habitat for juvenile tarpon and snook.
The restoration was a complicated project, suggested, Eva Furner, the conservancy member who oversaw the restoration effort and whom Cooper described as the “the glue holding this all together.”
The project restored 10 acres of wetlands and created another 12 acres of new wetlands.
All the uplands habitats have been improved by planting various native species — 8,000 native trees and plants — to replace the evasive plants,” Furner said. The conservancy, she said, would like to plant even more plants native to the preserve.
There’s more to be done.
“We will have a whole series of public events,” Furner said. Those events will have to be scheduled. “Our nature guides will be leading a whole bunch of nature talks.”
Maintaining Wildflower is not for the faint-hearted. The conservancy faces $40,000 in expenses this year and hopes to raise $50,000 to enhance the existing restoration.
To learn more about the Lemon Bay Conservancy, visit lemonbayconservancy.org or call 941-830-8922, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.