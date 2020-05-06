ENGLEWOOD — Earth movers are busy at Englewood’s Wildflower Preserve, as workers try to re-create natural habitats at the former golf course property.
The Lemon Bay Conservancy has owned the 80-acre preserve since 2010, when its members raised $750,000 to buy the old Wildflower Country Club, just off Placida Road and a few miles southeast of the Rotonda West community.
Since then, conservancy members have worked to eradicate invasive plants and restore the land to something resembling its natural state — before the par-62 golf course was built on the site in the early 1970s.
It’s a big job, and it became more difficult when the new owners learned that arsenic had contaminated some of the soil they were trying to remove from the site.
But the Conservancy has found an ally in the Southwest Florida Water Management District, which is investing $1.1 million to restore the land to a more-natural state. Workers using excavators and earth movers are doing just that on the site now for what’s called the Lemon Bay Habitat Restoration Project.
Swiftmud committed itself to assist the Conservancy to restore the property’s estuary, its freshwater wetlands and its uplands, said Swiftmud public information officer Susanna Martinez Tarokh. The project originally started in 2018, but was halted when the contaminated soils were uncovered.
“Over the next several months, (the Conservancy) completed a more-thorough review of the site and, in coordination with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, determined that the material was safe for recreational use, but needed to remain on-site,” she said.
The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic slowed the project once again last month.
“But work continues, following all safety precautions,” Tarokh said. “The contractor is currently updating his schedule, and I anticipate completion in late summer or early fall.”
Eva Furner, a Conservancy board member and Wildflower restoration project monitor, said the work now is concentrating on enhancing and creating salt and freshwater wetlands, some of which will be five feet deep. The wetlands will help to filter pollutants that flow onto Wildflower from stormwater runoff of neighboring developments.
Lemon Creek runs through the property on its way to Lemon Bay. The year the Conservancy bought the land, Bill Dunson, a retired Penn State biology professor and Conservancy member, discovered baby tarpon in Wildflower with his son and grandson. The preserve is now recognized as a critical habitat for juvenile tarpon.
The project includes expanding and enhancing low-salinity and freshwater fisheries by improving 11 acres of existing wetland habitat and adding approximately 12 acres of habitat that was once part of the golf course.
The Conservancy also plans to replant Wildflower with native wetland and upland vegetation, once the Brazilian peppers and other invasive species are removed.
“We’re doing the restoration to create better habitat for the wildlife and to improve the water quality flowing into Lemon Bay,” Furner said.
Tarokh agreed.
“Ultimately, the restoration project will improve the quality of water entering Lemon Bay, increase resilience of neighboring communities to the potential impacts of climate change (flooding and storm protection), enhance estuarine and freshwater fisheries, expand wading and shorebird habitat, and improve overall ecosystem function within the Charlotte Harbor watershed,” Tarokh said.
If all goes well, Furner expects Wildflower to be partly reopened for public tours by the end of the year.
To learn more about the Conservancy or Wildflower, call 941-830-8922, or visit www.lemonbayconservancy.org.
