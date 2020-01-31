ENGLEWOOD — The flashing motorist alert signs were apparently overly optimistic about the start of repaving of Winchester Boulevard in Sarasota County.
Friday, the signs at both ends of the corridor still flashed that road work was to begin Monday, Jan. 27.
It didn’t.
As they have for years, motorists will still have to continue to endure riding over a plethora of pothole patches along the road.
“Preliminary work — curbing and ADA sidewalks — is anticipated to start next week,” Sarasota County spokesman Drew Winchester said in an email. “Paving is highly dependent on nighttime weather conditions.”
Minor work on curbs is needed to correct drainage issues. Water retention on roadways is a concern for pavement maintenance issues.
Representatives of the Tampa-based Preferred Materials Inc., which was awarded a $3.9 million repaving contract, could not be reached for comment Thursday or Friday.
“Contract time started on Jan. 24,” Winchester said Friday. “The contractor has elected not to start their work until next week. At this time there is no contractual method to impose onto the contractor to have them mobilize to the site.”
Once the work does start, lane closures are expected, but only between 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. All resurfacing will be done during the overnight hours.
The contract also calls for road base repairs, curbing and sidewalk ramp modifications to meet American Disabilities Act (ADA) standards. The portion of South River Road at its intersection with Winchester will also be repaved.
The repaving is expected to be completed in 90 days, according to the contract. The contract calls for the road work to be substantially completed in 60 days with another 30 days to finalize the work — barring any conditions requiring added time like inclement weather conditions or added work to the project. Failure to perform the entirety of the contracted work would result in liquidated damages being imposed on the contractor.
A year ago, Spencer Anderson, Sarasota County’s Public Works director, told commissioners Winchester North “degraded a little more rapidly than we expected,” he said. Sarasota County commissioners viewed its condition as terrible.
Commissioners approved adding Winchester to its list of roads to be repaved.
Sarasota dedicates $2.5 million of its gas taxes and $7.5 million in surtax funds into the resurfacing program annually. Sarasota County expects those funds to pay for the repaving of 20 to 50 lane miles — depending upon the conditions of the roadways.
The Winchester road was a joint Sarasota-Charlotte County construction project in 2002 linked South River Road and South McCall Road (State Road 776).
Unlike the two-lane corridor in Sarasota County, Charlotte four-laned its share of the Winchester North corridor that extends from the county line south to South McCall intersection. For its part, Charlotte County repaved it’s four lanes in August, 2017.
