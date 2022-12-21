Attendees of Venice Wine Feast voted on the best food at the event. The winner of the Silver Sipper Award was Café Venice. From left, Chef Miguel Rodriguez; Sertoman Ed Taylor, organizer of the participating restaurants; Co-chairman of the event Sandi Raasch, in front, preparing to present the award; and Café Venice owner Kay Kropac, back right.
Andrea Arnold, left, congratulates Kathy Lehner for winning the $1,500 gift certificate from Reflections in Gold.
PHOTO BY ED TAYLOR
The Venice Wine Feast presented by Sertoma Club of Venice is one of the area’s most popular events.
It is usually a fundraiser for the children’s speech clinic run by the service organization. But this year the need in the community resulting from Hurricane Ian was monumental.
The more than 100 members of Sertoma Club agreed to use the $25,000 in proceeds from the event, plus a match from the Patterson Foundation, to contribute $50,000 to the new Suncoast Disaster Recovery Fund at the Community Foundation of Sarasota County.
The money will be used to help area victims of severe damage from the storm.
The 17th annual Wine Feast, held at the Venice Community Center, attracted nearly 400 people who wanted to taste various wines and beers and sample culinary specialties from 12 local restaurants.
Part of the fun was voting for the best food at the event. Café Venice won and Hotel Venezia placed second.
Lucky Sertoman and CEO of the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce Kathy Lehner won the raffle to receive a $1,500 gift certificate from Reflections in Gold, donated by Tony and Liz Maggio.
Jake Tate and Sandi Raasch served as event co-chairs. Co-sponsors of the event were Venice Wine and Coffee and Gold Coast Eagle Distribution. The club is already planning next year’s event, to be held at the Venice Community Center.
